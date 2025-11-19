BCCI provides bittersweet update on Shubman Gill's participation in 2nd India vs South Africa Test

Ahead of the second Test between India and South Africa in Guwahati, starting Saturday, the BCCI has issued an important update on Shubman Gill. The India captain, who sprained his neck while batting in the first innings of the Kolkata Test and took no further part in the match, will travel with the team to Guwahati but remains a doubtful starter. Will Shubman Gill recover in time for the 2nd Test in Guwahati?(AP)

“Team India captain Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test against South Africa and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“He was kept under observation and discharged the next day. Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November, 2025. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly."

India missed their captain dearly in Kolkata

India sorely missed their captain, Shubman Gill, especially in the second innings, when they failed to chase 124 and collapsed for 93, handing South Africa a 30-run win and a 1-0 lead. Even in the first innings, Gill had managed only 4 before retiring hurt on Day 2 and heading back to the dressing room. He was later taken out of the stadium in an ambulance and admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. Thankfully, Gill has since been discharged, but he has not resumed any form of practice yet.

In Gill’s absence, Rishabh Pant stepped in as captain, but his leadership raised a few concerns. His decision not to open Day 3 with Jasprit Bumrah drew sharp criticism and only amplified the void left by Gill. India will now be hoping for their skipper’s quick recovery, because another defeat would not only cost them the series but also push them further down the World Test Championship points table.