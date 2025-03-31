Menu Explore
BCCI punishes Riyan Parag, slaps hefty fine after Rajasthan Royals breach IPL Code of Conduct during CSK win

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 31, 2025 10:45 AM IST

Riyan Parag became the second captain to be fined for slow over-rate after Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya

Stand-in skipper Riyan Parag heaved a sigh of relief on Sunday after Rajasthan Royals secured their first win in IPL 2025 in the third attempt. After losses against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opener and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, Rajasthan beat Chennai Super Kings in their final home game in Guwahati after surviving a thriller. However, a breach of an IPL rule during the match saw Parag getting slapped with a hefty fine.

Rajasthan Royals secured their first win in IPL 2025 on Sunday(REUTERS)
Rajasthan Royals secured their first win in IPL 2025 on Sunday(REUTERS)

The BCCI fined Parag on Monday after the Rajasthan Royals maintained a slow over-rate during the match against Chennai at the Barsapara Stadium. Since it was the team's first offence in the ongoing season, under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Parag was charged with INR 12 lakhs.

Parag became the second captain to be fined for slow over-rate after Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya incurred a similar fine following their match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Saturday, in which MI faced a crushing 36-run defeat.

Hardik had earlier served a one-match ban after MI breached the IPL Code of Conduct twice in the 2024 season and hence missed the season opener for Mumbai in the IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings. However, BCCI confirmed ahead of the ongoing tournament that captains will no longer be banned if their team maintains a slow over-rate and will instead be penalised with demerit points based on the severity of the offence.

Rajasthan beat CSK

Sri Lanka wrist spinner Wanindu Hasaranga exposed Chennai's spin woes, finishing with 4 for 35. Sandeep Sharma defended 20 runs in the final over, including the dismissal of MS Dhoni, as CSK faltered in the chase. Earlier, Nitish Rana starred with the bat. His handy half-century knock helped the Royals reach a par score, which its bowlers were able to defend successfully.

Rajasthan will next face Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with DC vs SRH Live Score and RR vs CSK Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
