IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / England series to be played without crowds
The BCCI logo. (PTI)
The BCCI logo. (PTI)
cricket

England series to be played without crowds

  • The Board of Control for Cricket in India's Apex Council meeting did not take a final decision on whether to stage Ranji Trophy.
READ FULL STORY
By Rasesh Mandani, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:33 PM IST

Cricket in India for now will continue to be played in bio-secure bubbles and without crowds. It was discussed at the cricket board’s Apex Council meeting held virtually on Sunday and that is how the England tour of India is scheduled to begin on February 5 in Chennai. The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the series will be finalised soon.

The England tour comprises a four-Test series from February 5, followed by five T20 internationals and three One-day Internationals.

NO DECISION ON RANJI TROPHY

There will be more cricket added to the truncated domestic schedule, which has started with the Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament. Whether it will be Ranji trophy or Vijay Hazare Trophy ODI tournament starting February hasn't been decided. The Indian board had called for a referendum from member associations to decide which format they were keen to stage.

Many state bodies were in favor of ODIs over four-day fixtures. “If the Ranji Trophy has to be held, it would have to take a break for IPL in April-May after which the knockout matches are held. So, it could be the Vijay Hazare for this year. The office-bearers will finalise soon after further consultations with state units,” a BCCI official said.

Any competition will be held on the lines of the ongoing Mushtaq Ali Trophy competition with 38 teams divided into six groups—five Elite groups of six teams each and one Plate division of eight teams with matches to be played in six bio-secure hubs.

There are plans to finally kick start domestic cricket for women in March. As far as the national team goes, Apex Council was informed that “talks are in progress with South Africa as well as the Sri Lankan boards for some fixtures at home for the Mithali Raj-led ODI team as well as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led T20 team”.

NO TAX SOLUTION

There is no breakthrough yet on BCCI’s talks with the government regarding tax relief for the 2021 T20 World Cup scheduled in India. It was reiterated in the meeting that BCCI would stage the world event by meeting tax liabilities even if the government does not provide a waiver for ICC events at home, or gives a partial exemption.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ranji trophy bcci sourav ganguly women's cricket
app
Close
e-paper
Indian team coach Ravi Shastri,(AP)
Indian team coach Ravi Shastri,(AP)
cricket

'Ravi Shastri gets trolled just for the heck of it sometimes': Ex-Ind opener

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:12 PM IST
WV Raman was not the only one praising India head coach Ravi Shastri after India’s fightback in the fourth Test against Australia. Former England captain Michael Vaughan too took to Twitter to applaud Shastri.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shardul Thakur raises his bat after completing a maiden Test fifty. (Getty Images)
Shardul Thakur raises his bat after completing a maiden Test fifty. (Getty Images)
cricket

'A natural ball striker and clean hitter': Moody on Sundar-Thakur counter-attack

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:19 PM IST
  • Sundar and Thakur’s knocks were lauded by the entire cricketing fraternity with former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody highly impressed with their rearguard.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shardul Thakur, left, and teammate Washington Sundar talk during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
India's Shardul Thakur, left, and teammate Washington Sundar talk during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
cricket

Sundar, Thakur lead India fightback but Australia still lead by 54 runs

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Washington (62) and Thakur (67) added 123 runs for the seventh wicket after India lost four wickets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shardul Thakur spanks a four. (Getty Images)
Shardul Thakur spanks a four. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Australian players were trying to have a conversation with me,' reveals Thakur

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:59 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: Shardul Thakur's innings, on expected lines, seemingly got under the skin of Australia, with the fast bowler explaining that the opposition reacted by chirping away a few words at him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Josh Hazlewood bowls on Day 3. (Getty Images)
Josh Hazlewood bowls on Day 3. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He plays a massive role for them': Hazlewood glad to remove 'key' India batsman

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:58 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: Each wicket is special for Hazlewood but the fast bowler is highly content with one dismissal in particular.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Shardul Thakur
Virat Kohli and Shardul Thakur
cricket

'Tula parat manla': Kohli tweets for Shardul, Manjrekar explains story behind it

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Virat Kohli used three words in Marathi towards the end of his Tweet to applaud Shardul Thakur. Explaining the meaning of 'tula parat manla', former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar narrated an interesting story behind Kohli's choice of words.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi wicketkeeper Rohit Sharma in action. (BCCI)
Delhi wicketkeeper Rohit Sharma in action. (BCCI)
cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy wrap: Haryana beat Delhi, Andhra stun Kerala

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Haryana beat Delhi by 5 wickets to jump to Group E top spot
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Africa return to training. (Cricket South Africa)
South Africa return to training. (Cricket South Africa)
cricket

South Africa squad clears Covid tests after arriving in Pakistan

PTI, Karachi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:37 PM IST
  • The South Africa squad, which includes 21 players, underwent their first Covid-19 tests soon after landing on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BCCI logo. (PTI)
The BCCI logo. (PTI)
cricket

England series to be played without crowds

By Rasesh Mandani, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:33 PM IST
  • The Board of Control for Cricket in India's Apex Council meeting did not take a final decision on whether to stage Ranji Trophy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Washington Sundar (L) and Shardul Thakur during their partnership. (Getty Images)
Washington Sundar (L) and Shardul Thakur during their partnership. (Getty Images)
cricket

Ind vs Aus: ‘I knew that was coming,’ Sundar on Thakur’s six to get to fifty

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:11 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: Shardul Thakur danced down the wicket to Nathan Lyon and dispatched the off-spinner over the ropes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar staged one of India's most admirable rearguard. (Getty Images)
Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar staged one of India's most admirable rearguard. (Getty Images)
cricket

India vs Australia: India's fight club finds new faces

By Somshuvra Laha, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:09 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: Stronger teams have toured Australia, few as brave as this bunch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jack Leach in action. (Reuters)
Jack Leach in action. (Reuters)
cricket

1st Test: Leach takes five as nervous England near victory

Reuters, Galle
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:26 PM IST
England made a nervous start to their pursuit of a modest target of 74 and closed day four on 38 for three on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hardik Pandya with father Himanshu Pandya.(Twitter/Hardik Pandya)
Hardik Pandya with father Himanshu Pandya.(Twitter/Hardik Pandya)
cricket

'Rest in peace my king': Hardik Pandya's tribute for late father Himanshu Pandya

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:30 PM IST
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday said he will miss his father's presence each day in his life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Zealand's paceman James Neesham bowls during the third T20 cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at McLean Park in Napier on December 22, 2020.
New Zealand's paceman James Neesham bowls during the third T20 cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at McLean Park in Napier on December 22, 2020.
cricket

NZ all-rounder Jimmy Neesham undergoes surgery

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:44 PM IST
Neesham, who struggled for form in the IPL last year, is expected to return to action for the back end of the ongoing Super Smash tournament, where Wellington are currently leading the table.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP