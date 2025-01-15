BCCI says no to KL Rahul and Sanju Samson for Champions Trophy; Rishabh Pant, Jurel set to be India's keepers: Report

Sanju Samson's decision to skip the preparatory camp for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which led to his ouster from Kerala's squad, could cause him further damage. According to a PTI report, the wicketkeeper-batter could lose out a spot in India's Champions Trophy squad for not opting to play the Vijay Hazare - India's domestic 50-overs tournament. KL Rahul and Sanju Samson (ANI)

Samson was named in the probable list for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which features 30 players. Yet, the India star was not picked for the tournament after not reporting for Kerala's training camp. The side played two practice matches at the Krishnagiri Stadium in Wayanad, after which the selectors named the 19-man squad. Salman Nazir was named the captain of Kerala after his impressive show in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.

Samson was in the running for the second keeper's slot in India's Champions Trophy but the right-hander's last 50-over game came in India's tour of South Africa in December 2023. The BCCI has maintained a strong stance about national players skipping domestic without proper injury cause or injury concern. It is for this reason that it is likely that Samson will not be considered for the Champions Trophy even though he continues to be the No.1 choice in T20Is. Samson is set to open the batting with Abhishek Sharma in India's home series against England.

The debate around the second keeper's spot has gained momentum after PTI reported that KL Rahul was no longer in consideration for the specialist keeper's role in ODIs. "KL Rahul's presence behind the stumps during the ODI World Cup gave the Indian team the balance but the stylish Karnataka right-hander is unlikely to don the big gloves in white-ball cricket going forward," the report said.

Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel likely to be India's keepers for Champions Trophy

In the case of keeper's slot, Rishabh Pant is the first choice by a country mile but the second keeper's slot could be a three-way fight between Dhruv Jurel, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan. As of now, it looks like Jurel could win the battle.

Samson could lose out as he decided to skip the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Kishan played 27 ODIs to score 933 runs at an average of 42-plus with a double hundred and seven half-centuries to show for his efforts.

But he has fallen a bit out of favour with the current selection committee after skipping domestic cricket last year, which led to him losing his BCCI annual central contract.

Kishan has had a modest Vijay Hazare Trophy where he scored 316 runs in seven games with a single hundred against one of the NE states.

While Kishan was a part of the World Cup squad, young UP and Rajasthan Royals man Jurel has impressed one and all and could certainly walk in as the second keeper.

Jurel has been kept in the T20 squad for England also as Sanju Samson's understudy. While he has made his T20I debut in Zimbabwe, his selection in the shortest format is significant as the selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, seemed to be keen on keeping him in the white-ball scheme of things.

It is understood that going forward, Pant and Jurel could be one and two for India in Tests and ODIs, while Samson is believed to be only suited for the T20 version where he has scored three centuries in the fag end of 2024.