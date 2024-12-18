Sanju Samson ignored from Vijay Hazare Trophy squad after not attending Kerala camp

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was ignored for the impending Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament after he failed to attend Kerela's preparatory camp. The development came just a fortnight after he led the side in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. Sanju Samson was not named in Kerala's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad(AP)

Kerala finished third in Group E in the domestic T20 tournament, finishing behind eventual champions Mumbai and Andhra.

Samson was named in the probable list for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, featuring 30 players. Yet, the India star was not picked for the tournament after not reporting for Kerala's training camp, where the side played two practice matches at the Krishnagiri Stadium in Wayanad, after which the 19-man squad was named by the selectors.

'There has been no further discussion with Samson'

Speaking to the Indian Express, KCA secretary Vinod S Kumar revealed that Samson had earlier mailed the state association that he wouldn't be available for the camp and, hence was not picked. He further admitted the selectors had no discussions with him following the squad's announcement on Tuesday.

"Sanju had sent an email stating that he would not be available for the camp. The team had a short camp in Wayanad without him. Naturally, we only considered those who were part of the sessions for selection. There has been no further discussion with him on the matter,” he said.

With Samson, who lasted played a 50-ver game in India's tour of South Africa in December 2023 and had scored his maiden international ton, gunning for a place in India's Champions Trophy squad, this could serve as a major setback.

In Samson's stead, Salman Nazir was named as the captain of Kerala after his impressive show in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.

Kerala squad: Salman Nizar (captain), Rohan S Kunnummal, Shoun Roger, Mohammed Azharuddeen M (wk), Anand Krishnan, Krishna Prasad, Ahammed Imran, Jalaj Saxena, Aditya Sarvate, Sijomon Joseph, Basil Thampi, Basil N P, Nidheesh MD, Eden Apple Tom, Sharafuddeen NM, Akhil Scaria, Vishweshwar Suresh, Vaishak Chandran, Ajnas M (WK).