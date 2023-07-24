'BCCI should take strict disciplinary action': India legend blasts Harmanpreet's 'pathetic' behaviour against Bangladesh

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her post-match gestures towards the Bangladesh team has taken the spotlight away from the home team that managed to hold the Asian giants to a 1-1 ODI series draw. Bangladesh had scripted a stunning turnaround in the 3rd ODI to end it in a draw, and subsequently the series as well, having won the rain-hit opener. But the cynosure of the contest remained Harmanpreet, who did not just voice her disagreements over some of the umpiring calls in the series decider, but also later mocked the Bangladesh team forcing the players to boycott the joint photograph session. India legend Madan Lal has now called for a strict action from the BCCI as he lambasted the captain for her “pathetic behaviour”. Harmanpreet Kaur's post-match act after 3rd Bangladesh ODI is being immensely criticised

Harmanpreet was visibly disappointed with the standard of umpiring in the third match, as she smashed the stumps with her bat after dismissal. There were two other instances where India batters were let down by contentious calls.

The 34-year-old criticised the umpires in the post-match chat before disrespecting the Bangladesh players during the photo session with the trophy. In a video that went viral a day after the match, the India captain can clearly be seen calling the umpires to join in as well, implying them to be part of the Bangladesh team. Insulted at the act, Nigar Sultan, Bangladesh skipper, urged her players to walk away from the session.

Taking to Twitter, Madan, the 1983 World Cup-winning player, has blasted Harmanpreet for the behaviour and wants a strict action from the BCCI.

“Harmanpreet’s behaviour against the Bangladesh women’s team was pathetic. She is not bigger than the game. She got a very bad name for Indian cricket. BCCI should take very strict disciplinary action,” he tweeted.

Speaking of Harmanpreet's behaviour, Nigar criticised the India captain as well. She said: "It is totally her problem. I have nothing to do with it. As a player, she could have shown better manners. I can't tell you what happened, but it didn't feel right to be there [for the photograph] with my team. It wasn't the right environment. That's why we went back. Cricket is a game of discipline and respect."

BCCI and ICC are yet to announce their statements on the incident, but reports claim that she is likely to be fined 75 per cent of match fees and handed demerit points as well.

