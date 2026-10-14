As a 15 year-old, I was told to bat like a captain: Smriti Mandhana

New Delhi: As India officially embark upon a new era under the leadership of Smriti Mandhana in two days, perhaps, the biggest question waiting to be answered is what happens to Mandhana, the batter?

Smriti Mandhana has been appointed captain of the Indian women's team. (AFP)

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For the last few years, Mandhana has, unsurprisingly, been India’s most dependable batter. At the Asia Cup last month, she breached another benchmark to become the all-time leading run-scorer in women's international cricket.

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Of those runs, a colossal 1,703 came in 2025 alone. In 2026, she has already piled on 765 runs with the upcoming series against Zimbabwe and India’s tour of South Africa lined up for later this year.

Often, leadership and responsibility push already great players to unlock new levels; how well Mandhana balances this responsibility along with her incredible batting show will be developments to look out for.

As expected of a player of her calibre, Mandhana appears assured.

“Becoming captain on the field won't change how I bat,” said Mandhana in her first-ever press conference since being appointed captain. “Ever since I was 15 years old, my coach told me to bat with the mindset of a captain – taking full responsibility for the innings. That principle stays the same.”

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{{^usCountry}} “If a ball is in my zone, I will still go after it and play according to what the team requires.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If a ball is in my zone, I will still go after it and play according to what the team requires.” {{/usCountry}}

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Mandhana has had the privilege of watching, observing and learning from the varying captaincy styles of both Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur. While she brings something very distinct to the table, she acknowledges that discussions with her predecessors have proven to be fruitful.

“Harmanpreet has led India for a long time and is one of the most experienced players in the squad. Her guidance and support will always be invaluable,” she added.

“We have already had constructive discussions on where we want to take Indian cricket and what steps are needed to ensure long-term success.”

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Although Mandhana had been the captain in-waiting for a while, her two-time WPL title-winning achievements only pushed her case further. On her appointment as captain, which was announced merely a day after Kaur’s decision to step down, she said, “The day you all found out, I found out as well. Of course, we had a meeting a day before.”

“The conversation was mainly about how to take Indian cricket forward and what our approach should be over the next 2–3 years, especially with major tournaments coming up.”

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India are champions in the ODI World Cup – a historic feat achieved under Kaur – but plenty of work remains in the shortest format. India were handed early exits in both the 2024 and 2026 editions of the T20 World Cup. Mandhana’s major assignments include not only the Champions Trophy next year but also the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 and the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2028.

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“I have been the vice-captain for almost a decade, so being in a leadership role isn't entirely new to me. But leading the national team is a responsibility I am excited about, and I hope to do full justice to the role,” she said.

Mandhana remained honest in her assessment of where the team’s strength lies and what remains a work in progress: “We have performed well over the last year and a half, but there are definitely areas we need to improve on – especially in the T20 format”

“Our main strength has been the new players coming into the side and stepping up. On day one of this new phase, I wouldn't want to focus heavily on weaknesses. There are things we need to refine and get into place, but today is a day to focus on the positives.”

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“Overall, all three departments – batting, bowling, and fielding – have shown great promise. Fielding in particular has improved significantly. We are far from perfect, but we are working continuously to grow across all areas.”

“It’s true that we missed out in previous key stages, and there is a lot to learn from those campaigns. While our preparation was solid, modern T20 cricket demands continuous marginal gains – about 10% improvement across fitness, fielding, bowling execution, and power-hitting. The group is young, extremely committed, and fully aware of where we need to elevate our standards,” said Mandhana.

The three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe begins on Friday in Raipur before action moves to Vadodara for three ODIs.