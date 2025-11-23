Ben Stokes' England accused of ‘never learning’ after Australia run riot in Perth: ‘Impossible to take you seriously’

The Ashes 2025-26 series got off to a blockbuster start at the Optus Stadium in Perth as the first Test lived up to the high billing with hosts Australia winning the contest by eight wickets inside two days. After dominating the game for one and a half days, England squandered the advantage by losing nine wickets in the second session on Day 2 despite gaining a 40-run lead in the first innings. Australia then chased down the target of 205 in one session with Travis Head hammering 123 runs off 83 balls, leaving England captain Ben Stokes “shellshocked.” Australia hammered England by eight wickets in the first Ashes Test in Perth. (AFP)

England legend Sir Geoffrey Boycott minced no words as he tore into the Stokes-led side for their performance in Perth and how the visitors let go of a golden opportunity of going 1-0 up in the five-match series. It is worth mentioning that Australia were without Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in Perth.

The second innings of England saw Harry Brook, Ollie Pope and Joe Root getting out in a similar fashion as they all poked outside the off-stump, only to be either caught or bowled. England went from 65/1 to 88/6 in a matter of few overs as Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc ran riot on Day 2.

“Before this series started, Ben Stokes told the world that any ex-player who criticised them or had a different opinion was a 'has-been' because Test cricket had changed and the past was irrelevant. Well, from this has been the message is simple," Boycott wrote in his column for the Telegraph.

"When you keep throwing away Test matches by doing the same stupid things it is impossible to take you seriously. They never learn, because they never listen to anyone outside their own bubble, because they truly believe their own publicity,” he added.

‘Brainless batting’

In his assessment, Boycott said England were undone by some brainless batting and bowling and he urged the team management to do some course correction if they are to win games against top teams like Australia and India.

“It is simple. Brainless batting and bowling lost England the match. A 40-run lead on a fast bouncy low scoring pitch was huge and with Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope together at one stage England were in charge at effectively 100 for one," wrote Boycott.

"But as exciting as this England team can be, they are always only a blink of an eye away from self-destruction. Bazball, bad judgement, overconfidence, whatever the reason it makes winning matches difficult. Against top teams like India and Australia it is a huge factor in losing,” he added.

England and Australia will now square off in the second Test, which will be played with a pink ball. The game will be played at the Gabba, Brisbane, beginning December 4.