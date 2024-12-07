Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett were dismissed in the 90s but had put a dominant England nearly 400 runs ahead of New Zealand in the second Test on Saturday. Bethell, Duckett miss tons but England in control of second NZ Test

The tourists had powered to 215-3 at tea on day two of the fast-moving match in Wellington, after taking five wickets in the first 40 minutes of play to dismiss New Zealand for 125, boosted by a hat-trick to seamer Gus Atkinson.

Joe Root was at the crease on 10 and first-innings centurion Harry Brook three, with England 370 runs ahead and well set to take a 2-0 lead in the three-Test series after winning the opener in Christchurch by eight wickets.

Playing just his second Test, Bethell compiled a mature and fluent 96 which ended when a thick edge off Tim Southee was caught by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

The 21-year-old looked crestfallen as he exited the Basin Reserve after the 118-ball knock which featured 10 fours and three sixes all three struck over the leg-side boundary off Nathan Smith.

Opener Duckett was closing on his fifth Test ton when he played-on off Southee , ending an innings of 112 balls.

The pair put on 187 runs in untroubled fashion, coming together after opener Zak Crawley was caught at midwicket off Matt Henry for eight to continue his lean series.

In 19 Test innings against the Black Caps, Crawley has scored just 193 runs at an average of 10.15.

Atkinson removed the last three New Zealand batters in successive balls to become the first England player to claim a Test hat-trick since spinner Moeen Ali against South Africa in 2017.

The seamer was all smiles after bowling Smith for 14, having Henry caught behind and trapping Southee LBW.

Seamer Brydon Carse continued his fine form, removing both overnight batsmen after New Zealand resumed at 86-5.

Blundell was bowled for 16 before nightwatchman Will O'Rourke was out LBW for a 26-ball duck.

New Zealand added 39 runs off 8.5 overs in the morning, with Glenn Phillips not out on 16.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.