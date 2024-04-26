'Bhaichara on top': Will Jacks calls Cameron Green 'bhai', wins over fans after RCB secure much-needed victory vs SRH

Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their six-match losing streak in the Indian Premier League on Thursday, when they defeated the high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad. Following the win, Will Jacks' touching comment on Cameron Green's Instagram post after RCB's victory won over the fans, becoming viral on social media. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Will Jacks (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head(AFP)

Green had taken to Instagram to share his joy and gratitude for the team's performance. In a simple yet impactful gesture, Jacks affectionately addressed Green as 'bhai' (brother) in his comment.

Jacks' comment on Green’s post as he wrote, “Yes Green bhai.”

Both, Green and Jacks played crucial roles in RCB's win over SRH on Thursday. While the Aussie all-rounder scored an unbeaten 37 and picked two wickets, Jacks opened the bowling for RCB in the 207-run chase and picked a wicket, too.

Here's how fans reacted:

This is not the first time when overseas cricketers have interacted in Hindi or regional languages. SRH captain Pat Cummins recently spoke Telugu and even did a pose from the famous movie Pushpa, which fans loved!

Despite a rough patch of six straight losses, RCB displayed strong team spirit to defeat SRH in their historic 250th IPL match. In a surprising move, the RCB captain opted to bat first on a slow Hyderabad pitch, a strategic reversal considering their usual approach.

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis got the innings off to a flying start, putting up 48 runs within the first 4 overs. However, the pace slowed down mid-innings. That's when Rajat Patidar stepped up, blasting a blistering 19-ball fifty (the second fastest for an RCB batter) to propel his team to a competitive total of 206 runs.

Capitalizing on the pitch conditions favourable for spin bowling, RCB's bowling attack rose to the occasion, restricting SRH and securing a much-needed victory. This win keeps their playoff hopes alive.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Green applauded the RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis and the head coach for the team's success. He also showered praise on the opponents and said that they batted well while chasing.

"We always have to celebrate little wins and we feel pretty good now. Credit goes to captain and coach, SRH have been batting well - that was the main reason. I'm still early in my career, I'm still working it out, I like batting up the order and I'm working it out. It is always nice to win one and have to enjoy this," Green said.