Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been included in India’s squad for the fifth and final T20I against the West Indies scheduled for Saturday at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar last played for India in November 2022

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sent out a media release on Friday in which it said that Bhuvneshwar has been added to the squad after Arshdeep Singh picked up a shoulder injury while batting during the fourth T20I.

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Bhuvneshwar is already in India’s T20I squad for the upcoming five-game series against hosts New Zealand starting on October 22. It appears the fans don’t have to wait that long to see him in action as there is now a strong possibility that he will play against the Caribbean team on Saturday. If he plays, it will be his first international game for India in almost four years. He last played a T20I in November 2022. The high-scoring India-West Indies series is currently tied at 2-2.

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{{^usCountry}} “The Men's Selection Committee has added Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the India squad for the fifth Muthoot FinCorp T20I against West Indies. The final match of the ongoing T20I series will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on October 17, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Men's Selection Committee has added Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the India squad for the fifth Muthoot FinCorp T20I against West Indies. The final match of the ongoing T20I series will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on October 17, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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"Bhuvneshwar Kumar was added to the squad after Arshdeep Singh sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder during the fourth T20I of the series against West Indies on Wednesday in Hyderabad. A decision on his participation for the final T20I will be taken prior to the game based on his recovery,” the release read.

India’s updated T20I squad:

Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Sanju Samson [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

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