Big Bash League Live Score: Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Live
Big Bash League Live Score: Follow live cricket score and updates of Big Bash League 2019-20 match between Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat.cricket Updated: Jan 03, 2020 13:03 IST
Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Live: Hobart Hurricanes skipper Ben McDermott has won the toss and elected to bat. Hobart Hurricanes will take on Brisbane Heat at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. This is the 21st match in Big Bash League 2019-20.
Hobart Hurricanes Playing XI: Hobart Hurricanes (Playing XI): D Arcy Short, Simon Milenko, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott(w/c), David Miller, George Bailey, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Clive Rose, Qais Ahmad, Riley Meredith
Brisbane Heat Playing XI: Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn(c), Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson(w), Ben Cutting, Jack Prestwidge, Mark Steketee, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, Zahir Khan