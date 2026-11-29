India suffered a massive blow in the ongoing second Test against New Zealand as they lost in-form pacer Akash Deep to concussion on day three at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Sunday.

Akash Deep took a five-for in the first innings. (AFP) more less

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Akash Deep, who took 5/99 in the first innings for his second career five-for, featured in a dogged 46-run eighth-wicket stand with Dhruv Jurel but was hit on the helmet a couple of times. Kyle Jamieson was the bowler on both the occasions. Akash Deep dominated the stand with 29 runs before falling to Nathan Smith.

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Later, shortly before tea, it was announced that he would no longer take part in the contest because he had suffered a concussion and lanky pacer Prasidh Krishna would replace him for the remainder of the game. Krishna was replaced by debutant Gurnoor Brar for his game.

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{{^usCountry}} Former India spinner Ravinchandran Ashwin supported the move to bring in Krishna as a concussion substitute, instead of Mohammed Siraj whose exclusion from both the Playing XIs has been a big topic of debate. “When there is an opportunity to use a concussion sub, it’s always a good idea to bring in a player who has already played in the series. Siraj could be too fresh to come in and create an impact straight away,” Ashwin wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former India spinner Ravinchandran Ashwin supported the move to bring in Krishna as a concussion substitute, instead of Mohammed Siraj whose exclusion from both the Playing XIs has been a big topic of debate. “When there is an opportunity to use a concussion sub, it’s always a good idea to bring in a player who has already played in the series. Siraj could be too fresh to come in and create an impact straight away,” Ashwin wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

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At the end of the second session of the day, New Zealand were 36/1 in their second innings and took their lead to 146 runs. Jasprit Bumrah took his first wicket of the game as Tom Latham played on for 8.

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Earlier in the day, India, replying to the Kiwis' first-innings total of 356, resumed their innings on 116/6. The visitors’ tail wagged and they were eventually bowled out for 246, with Jurel top-scoring with 88. The first Test at Wellington had ended in a draw.