Patna [India], : The Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna will host three Ranji Trophy matches this season in October, November and January 2025 respectively. Bihar gears up for cricket as Moin-ul-Haq Stadium set to host three Ranji Trophy matches this season

The Bihar cricket team is currently featuring in the Elite Group C of the Ranji Trophy and will play its third and fourth matches in Patna this year before locking horns in their third home game in January 2025.

The first home match will take place from October 26 to October 29 against Karnataka, followed by the second match from November 6 to November 9 against Madhya Pradesh.

The stadium currently serves as the home ground for the Bihar cricket team and has been the site of nine international matches since its establishment in 1969.

Rakesh Tiwari, President of the Bihar Cricket Association , shared his excitement about the upcoming matches, and said as quoted from a press release by the BCA, "We are thrilled to host the Ranji Trophy matches in the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium. We're excited to players play on their home ground. We are also confident that the Bihar team will put up a strong fight in the upcoming home matches."

The upcoming Ranji Trophy matches in Moin Ul Haq stadium will give the Bihar team the much-needed home advantage. The Bihar team had played in front of the home crowd during the Plate matches in last to last season which helped the side get the home advantage.

With the games being played in Moin Ul Haq stadium in Patna, the home advantage will play a key role in Bihar's success and that's also the reason for BCA behind hosting the matches on home ground despite all odds.

In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, Bihar's recent match against Bengal was abandoned without a ball bowled majorly due to rain and a wet outfield. Bihar will play its next match against Karnataka on October 26 at their home stadium.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.