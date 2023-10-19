Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar vs Kerala Live Score: Match 38 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 09:00 AM
Bihar vs Kerala Live Score: Match 38 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 09:00 AM

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 19, 2023 07:59 AM IST

Bihar vs Kerala Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 38 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start at 09:00 AM

Bihar vs Kerala Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 38 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start on 19 Oct 2023 at 09:00 AM
Venue : Dr. DY Patil University Sports Ground, Navi Mumbai

Bihar squad -
Akash Raj, Anujit Parmar, Babul Kumar, Baljeet Bihari, Harsh Raj, Harsh Singh, Sakibul Gani, Sharman Nigrodh, Himanshu Singh, Krishna Yadav, Paramjit Singh, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Rishabh Rajput, Sachin Kumar, Bipin Saurabh, Gaurav Joshi, Abhijeet Saket, Amod Yadav, Malay Raj, Nawaj Khan, Suraj Kashyap, Vipul Krishna
Kerala squad -
Abdul Basith, Ajnas M, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar, Varun Nayanar, Jalaj Saxena, Sijomon Joseph, Vinod Kumar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson, Vishnu Vinod, Basil Thampi, KM Asif, Pathirikattu Midhun, Shreyas Gopal, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Vaisakh Chandran

Bihar vs Kerala Live Score, Match 38 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 19 Oct 2023 07:59 AM
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 38 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

    Bihar vs Kerala Match Details
    Match 38 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 between Bihar and Kerala to be held at Dr. DY Patil University Sports Ground, Navi Mumbai at 09:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Bihar Kerala Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023
