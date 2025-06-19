Search Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Bowled by Jadeja, Bumrah had him...: Karun Nair sparks last-minute concern, gets pulled aside by coach for brief chat

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 19, 2025 02:02 PM IST

Karun Nair earned his long-awaited comeback following a record domestic season, where he clobbered a plethora of runs in both Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The race for the vacant No. 3 spot is heating up, and the returning Karun Nair could most likely take the spot in the opening game against England in Leeds, which begins on June 20. But ahead of the big game, that could mark his return to the India XI after eight years, Nair was seen in considerable discomfort in the penultimate net session before the Headingley Test.

Karun Nair could likely feature in 1st England Test(PTI)
Karun Nair could likely feature in 1st England Test(PTI)

Nair earned his long-awaited comeback following a record domestic season, where he clobbered a plethora of runs in both Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy. He then vindicated the selectors' trust with a double century in the India A game, which certainly put him ahead in the race against Sai Sudharsan for a role in India batting line-up.

However, a RevSportz report on India's penultimate training session for the Test series at the Headingley Stadium claimed that the 33-year-old was not at his very best on Wednesday. Neither did he look confident against pacers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, who troubled him with deliveries outside the outside off, not did he manage to settle against the spinners, who eventually forced him to play a few uncharacteristic shots. He was even clean bowled by Ravindra Jadeja during the sessions.

ALSO READ: I argued they could pick Sachin or Miandad. But there was a hitch: Gavaskar's intervention in Yorkshire’s iconic deal

"Nair appeared slightly under-confident in the nets. Starting off at the pacers' net, he struggled against the pace and accuracy of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, who bowled with intensity and control. Deliveries outside off stump caused him trouble, leading to several tentative defensive strokes," read the report.

"He then moved to the spin nets, where he faced Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, along with a couple of local Yorkshire bowlers. Nair was dismissed a couple of times, including once clean bowled by Jadeja. In an attempt to break free, he tried a few uncharacteristic strokes — including reverse sweeps. Such strokes do not come naturally to a batter like Nair and one could clearly see that the shots were a result of the frustration building inside him."

Matters worsened for the Karnataka batter when a Prasidh Krishna delivery struck him on the ribs. But Nair did not give up.

The report further said that batting coach Shitanshu Kotak pulled him aside for a brief chat, after which he showed some improvement by playing straighter.

India will hope it was merely an off day for the veteran batter, who has been touted for a place in the India XI for the match against England. The team will have their final net session on Thursday at the same venue.

The report also added that the India bowlers had an extended batting session on Wednesday, with the likes of Kuldeep and Bumrah padded up to take on local howlers and a few teammates in Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including SA vs AUS Live News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including SA vs AUS Live News.
News / Cricket News / Bowled by Jadeja, Bumrah had him...: Karun Nair sparks last-minute concern, gets pulled aside by coach for brief chat
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now! Start 14 Days Free Trial
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On