e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / ‘Bowler or Cristiano Ronaldo’: Aakash Chopra shares remarkable video of bowler - WATCH

‘Bowler or Cristiano Ronaldo’: Aakash Chopra shares remarkable video of bowler - WATCH

Chopra shared the video on his official Twitter account where a bowler is charging in from around the wicket to a left-handed batsman.

cricket Updated: Mar 18, 2020 14:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Bowler showed remarkable skills
Bowler showed remarkable skills(HT Collage)
         

The Coronavirus Pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill and as such, people are looking at different ways and means to keep themselves engaged. As such, former India batsman Aakash Chopra has shared a video on Twitter in which a bowler displayed remarkable football skills on his follow through.

Chopra shared the video on his official Twitter account where a bowler is charging in from around the wicket to a left-handed batsman. The ball is on a length and the batsman taps it back to the bowler who then gives a great indication of his awesome ball controlling skills with his foot.

ALSO READ: ‘Guys, wash your hands’ - KL Rahul comments on Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya’s video

This particular skill is called Keepie-uppies and it is about juggling the ball using feet, lower legs, knees, chest, shoulders, and head, without allowing the ball to hit the ground. Chopra posted the video on Twitter and asked: “Bowler hai ya Cristiano Ronaldo?” Here’s the video of the same:

 

Owing to the COVID 19 pandemic, the BCCI has postponed the start of the IPL to April 15. Other associations too have cancelled all the sporting events to combat the spread of the virus.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation. The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience. The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard,” the board informed through an official mail.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Noida resident returned from Indonesia on March 3, tests coronavirus positive
Noida resident returned from Indonesia on March 3, tests coronavirus positive
‘Heavens not going to fall’, says Cong as SC hears plea on MP floor test
‘Heavens not going to fall’, says Cong as SC hears plea on MP floor test
44-year-old, back from London 11 days ago, tests positive for Covid-19
44-year-old, back from London 11 days ago, tests positive for Covid-19
Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra closed by J-K admin over coronavirus pandemic
Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra closed by J-K admin over coronavirus pandemic
‘In the past it was not like this’: Waqar on why India has dominated Tests
‘In the past it was not like this’: Waqar on why India has dominated Tests
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Idris Elba hints Trudeau’s wife might have infected him with coronavirus
Idris Elba hints Trudeau’s wife might have infected him with coronavirus
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news