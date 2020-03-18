‘Bowler or Cristiano Ronaldo’: Aakash Chopra shares remarkable video of bowler - WATCH

cricket

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 14:26 IST

The Coronavirus Pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill and as such, people are looking at different ways and means to keep themselves engaged. As such, former India batsman Aakash Chopra has shared a video on Twitter in which a bowler displayed remarkable football skills on his follow through.

Chopra shared the video on his official Twitter account where a bowler is charging in from around the wicket to a left-handed batsman. The ball is on a length and the batsman taps it back to the bowler who then gives a great indication of his awesome ball controlling skills with his foot.

This particular skill is called Keepie-uppies and it is about juggling the ball using feet, lower legs, knees, chest, shoulders, and head, without allowing the ball to hit the ground. Chopra posted the video on Twitter and asked: “Bowler hai ya Cristiano Ronaldo?” Here’s the video of the same:

Owing to the COVID 19 pandemic, the BCCI has postponed the start of the IPL to April 15. Other associations too have cancelled all the sporting events to combat the spread of the virus.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation. The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience. The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard,” the board informed through an official mail.