‘Guys, wash your hands’ - KL Rahul comments on Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya’s video

cricket

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 10:06 IST

At a time when the entire world is in self isolation, Team India members are giving it their own spin. Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya shared a post in which the Delhi Capitals captain is seen flaunting luxurious watch before revealing that the watch is strapped on Pandya’s arm instead of his.

In the second post, Iyer was taking a selfie as he posed with Hardik’s watch. He also shared a video where Pandya can be seen assisting the Mumbaikar in terms of striking a pose. Now, this gave an opportunity to KL Rahul to start a string of comments as he said: “Guys, wash your hands”.

ALSO READ: IPL franchises ready to quarantine foreign stars if required

This photo has gone viral and it has also been liked by Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan and Hanuma Vihari. March was expected to be a jam-packed month for the Indian team, but owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the BCCI was forced to call off India’s series against South Africa and push the start of the IPL to April 15.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation. The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience. The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard,” the board informed through an official mail.