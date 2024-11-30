Menu Explore
Bowlers should bowl in right areas to get success in T10 format: Noor Ahmad

ANI |
Nov 30, 2024 03:58 PM IST

Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad has said that the T10 format is a fast-paced form of the game but bowling in the right areas can help the bowlers get success.

Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad has said that the T10 format is a fast-paced form of the game but bowling in the right areas can help the bowlers get success.

Bowlers should bowl in right areas to get success in T10 format: Noor Ahmad
Bowlers should bowl in right areas to get success in T10 format: Noor Ahmad

Noor Ahmad is currently playing at the 2024 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament taking place at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The cricketer said that he's not worrying about the outcome but rather focusing on the job. He added that he's hitting the right lines and lengths.

"It's the fastest format of the game and you have to bowl in right areas. Moreover, it's about focusing on your job and not worrying about the outcome. I personally concentrate on my bowling and hitting the right lines and lengths," Noor was quoted in a release from Abu Dhabi T10 as saying.

The youngster, who has picked up five wickets in as many matches in the edition so far, has been a part of Team Abu Dhabi for three years now and it feels like home to him whenever he features in the competition.

"The environment is very good. We have a good bunch of players around. It feels like a home team for me as I have been here for three years. This is my third year with Team Abu Dhabi consistently," he added.

A number of Afghanistan players have been playing the T10 format. Noor believes that it's a good opportunity for the cricketers and especially youngsters to gain knowledge from some big guns.

"It's good to see Afghanistan players being a part of the T10 leagues. Adding to that, this is a good opportunity for the Afghan cricketers especially youngsters, to learn from big players," he concluded.

Team Abu Dhabi is presently placed at the third spot in the points table with three wins and 6 points under their belt. They will now take on Northern Warriors in their final round-robin match on November 30.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

