Abu Dhabi [UAE], : Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad has said that the T10 format is a fast-paced form of the game but bowling in the right areas can help the bowlers get success. Bowlers should bowl in right areas to get success in T10 format: Noor Ahmad

Noor Ahmad is currently playing at the 2024 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament taking place at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction Share Via Copy Link Rishabh Pant ₹ 27 Cr DC LSG Total Match

111

Total Runs

3284

Highest Score

128 runs Shreyas Iyer ₹ 26.75 Cr KKR PBKS Total Match

115

Total Runs

3127

Highest Score

96 runs Venkatesh Iyer ₹ 23.75 Cr KKR KKR Total Match

50

Total Runs

1326

Highest Score

104 runs

Wickets

3

Best Bowling

2/29 Arshdeep Singh ₹ 18 Cr PBKS PBKS Total Match

65

Total Runs

29

Highest Score

10 runs

Wickets

76

Best Bowling

5/32 Yuzvendra Chahal ₹ 18 Cr RR PBKS Total Match

260

Total Runs

37

Highest Score

8 runs

Wickets

205

Best Bowling

5/40 Jos Buttler ₹ 15.75 Cr RR GT Total Match

107

Total Runs

3582

Highest Score

124 runs KL Rahul ₹ 14 Cr LSG DC Total Match

132

Total Runs

4683

Highest Score

132 runs Trent Boult ₹ 12.50 Cr RR MI Total Match

104

Total Runs

83

Highest Score

17 runs

Wickets

121

Best Bowling

4/18 Jofra Archer ₹ 12.50 Cr MI RR Total Match

35

Total Runs

195

Highest Score

27 runs

Wickets

46

Best Bowling

3/15 Josh Hazlewood ₹ 12.50 Cr RCB RCB Total Match

12

Total Runs

-

Highest Score

-

Wickets

12

Best Bowling

3/24 Mohammed Siraj ₹ 12.25 Cr RCB GT Total Match

93

Total Runs

109

Highest Score

14 runs

Wickets

93

Best Bowling

4/21 Mitchell Starc ₹ 11.75 Cr KKR DC Total Match

41

Total Runs

105

Highest Score

29 runs

Wickets

51

Best Bowling

4/15 Phil Salt ₹ 11.50 Cr DC RCB Total Match

21

Total Runs

653

Highest Score

89 runs Ishan Kishan ₹ 11.25 Cr MI SRH Total Match

105

Total Runs

2644

Highest Score

99 runs

Wickets

-

Best Bowling

- Jitesh Sharma ₹ 11 Cr PBKS RCB Total Match

40

Total Runs

730

Highest Score

49 runs Check Full Coverage

The cricketer said that he's not worrying about the outcome but rather focusing on the job. He added that he's hitting the right lines and lengths.

"It's the fastest format of the game and you have to bowl in right areas. Moreover, it's about focusing on your job and not worrying about the outcome. I personally concentrate on my bowling and hitting the right lines and lengths," Noor was quoted in a release from Abu Dhabi T10 as saying.

The youngster, who has picked up five wickets in as many matches in the edition so far, has been a part of Team Abu Dhabi for three years now and it feels like home to him whenever he features in the competition.

"The environment is very good. We have a good bunch of players around. It feels like a home team for me as I have been here for three years. This is my third year with Team Abu Dhabi consistently," he added.

A number of Afghanistan players have been playing the T10 format. Noor believes that it's a good opportunity for the cricketers and especially youngsters to gain knowledge from some big guns.

"It's good to see Afghanistan players being a part of the T10 leagues. Adding to that, this is a good opportunity for the Afghan cricketers especially youngsters, to learn from big players," he concluded.

Team Abu Dhabi is presently placed at the third spot in the points table with three wins and 6 points under their belt. They will now take on Northern Warriors in their final round-robin match on November 30.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.