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Bowling coach Lasith Malinga and Mumbai Indians part ways

Additional bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and fielding coach Carl Hopkinson also leave the franchise.

Updated on: Oct 30, 2026, 09:28:37 IST
Written by HT Sports Desk
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Lasith Malinga is the latest to leave the coaching set-up of five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians. Earlier, head coach Mahela Jayawardene had also left the franchise, and Kieron Pollard was appointed as his replacement. The West Indian previously worked as a batting coach.

Lasith Malinga has been released by Mumbai Indians (REUTERS)
Lasith Malinga has been released by Mumbai Indians (REUTERS)

Along with Malinga, additional bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and fielding coach Carl Hopkinson have also been released by the franchise.

Malinga’s departure from MI marked the end of a long and celebrated relationship. The Sri Lankan legend had an unforgettable 11-year playing career with them. He took 170 wickets from 122 matches. He was then made bowling mentor in 2018. In 2024, he became the bowling coach, replacing New Zealand legend Shane Bond.

Also Read: England beat Sri Lanka by 55 runs despite Pavan Rathnayake's century in dead rubber

“Mumbai Indians today announced that Lasith Malinga, Paras Mhambrey and Carl Hopkinson will be moving on from their respective roles in the men’s team coaching setup, thanking each of them for their commitment, contribution and service to the franchise.

 
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HT Sports Desk

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