KINGSTON, Jamaica — Captain Kraigg Brathwaite surpassed Garfield Sobers to become the first West Indian to play 86 consecutive test matches on Saturday. Braithwaite takes West Indies consecutive tests record from Sobers in Kingston

Braithwaite led the team against Bangladesh in the second test at Sabina Park. The start was delayed for five hours because of a wet outfield.

Sobers, another captain, played 85 consecutive tests among his 93 and retired in 1974 as one of the greats.

Brathwaite made his debut in 2011 but hasn't missed a test since 2014.

“It means a lot,” Brathwaite said before his 96th test. “I'm extremely thankful because in this generation there's a lot of T10 and T20 cricket, but test cricket is the real test. At the end, I will feel like I've done a really good job for the West Indies.”

The record for the most consecutive tests is held by Alastair Cook, who played 159 in a row for England from 2006-18.

West Indies picked the same XI which won the first test in Antigua by 201 runs.

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first. It brought in opener Shadman Islam and fast bowler Nahid Rana.

Lineups

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite , Mikyle Louis, Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph.

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Shahadat Hossain, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz , Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana.

