Search Search
Monday, Jan 05, 2026
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Broadcast of all IPL 2026 matches suspended in Bangladesh

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jan 05, 2026 02:12 pm IST

This decision comes on expected lines after Asif Nazrul, Bangladesh’s youth and sports adviser, had asked the information ministry to stop telecast of IPL matches

Kolkata: The Bangladesh government on Monday ordered an indefinite suspension of the telecast and promotion of all IPL matches in retaliation to the BCCI instructing Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from their squad. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is already seeking relocation of all their T20 World Cup, scheduled to begin early next month, matches out of India. The IPL will begin on March 26.

Mustafizur Rahman was released by Kolkata Knight Riders after instruction from the BCCI. (PTI)
Mustafizur Rahman was released by Kolkata Knight Riders after instruction from the BCCI. (PTI)

In an official communication issued on Monday, the relevant authorities confirmed that all IPL-related broadcasts, promotions and event coverage have been suspended with immediate effect and will remain so until further orders. The decision, the statement said, was taken in the “public interest” and approved by the appropriate authority.

“Under these circumstances, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has informed through an official letter that, until further notice, all IPL matches and related programs will remain suspended from broadcast/telecast in Bangladesh”, Bangladesh’s Press Information Department (PID) said in a statement on Monday.

This decision comes on expected lines after Asif Nazrul, Bangladesh’s youth and sports adviser, had written on his official Facebook page that he would ask the information ministry to stop the telecast of IPL matches after Rahman had been released by KKR. On Sunday, the BCB had cited growing concerns about the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent as the reason for not travelling to India for the T20 World Cup.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule match Today with including IND vs SA U19 Live.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule match Today with including IND vs SA U19 Live.
News / Cricket News / Broadcast of all IPL 2026 matches suspended in Bangladesh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2026 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On