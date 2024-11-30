England took an imposing 151-run first innings lead over New Zealand in the first Test Saturday on the back of a majestic 171 from Harry Brook. Brook's 171 gives England commanding 151-run lead over New Zealand

In a rollicking third day for England, they resumed at 319-5 and raced along at six an over before being all out for 499 an hour after lunch.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction Share Via Copy Link Rishabh Pant ₹ 27 Cr DC LSG Total Match

111

Total Runs

3284

Highest Score

128 runs Shreyas Iyer ₹ 26.75 Cr KKR PBKS Total Match

115

Total Runs

3127

Highest Score

96 runs Venkatesh Iyer ₹ 23.75 Cr KKR KKR Total Match

50

Total Runs

1326

Highest Score

104 runs

Wickets

3

Best Bowling

2/29 Arshdeep Singh ₹ 18 Cr PBKS PBKS Total Match

65

Total Runs

29

Highest Score

10 runs

Wickets

76

Best Bowling

5/32 Yuzvendra Chahal ₹ 18 Cr RR PBKS Total Match

260

Total Runs

37

Highest Score

8 runs

Wickets

205

Best Bowling

5/40 Jos Buttler ₹ 15.75 Cr RR GT Total Match

107

Total Runs

3582

Highest Score

124 runs KL Rahul ₹ 14 Cr LSG DC Total Match

132

Total Runs

4683

Highest Score

132 runs Trent Boult ₹ 12.50 Cr RR MI Total Match

104

Total Runs

83

Highest Score

17 runs

Wickets

121

Best Bowling

4/18 Jofra Archer ₹ 12.50 Cr MI RR Total Match

35

Total Runs

195

Highest Score

27 runs

Wickets

46

Best Bowling

3/15 Josh Hazlewood ₹ 12.50 Cr RCB RCB Total Match

12

Total Runs

-

Highest Score

-

Wickets

12

Best Bowling

3/24 Mohammed Siraj ₹ 12.25 Cr RCB GT Total Match

93

Total Runs

109

Highest Score

14 runs

Wickets

93

Best Bowling

4/21 Mitchell Starc ₹ 11.75 Cr KKR DC Total Match

41

Total Runs

105

Highest Score

29 runs

Wickets

51

Best Bowling

4/15 Phil Salt ₹ 11.50 Cr DC RCB Total Match

21

Total Runs

653

Highest Score

89 runs Ishan Kishan ₹ 11.25 Cr MI SRH Total Match

105

Total Runs

2644

Highest Score

99 runs

Wickets

-

Best Bowling

- Jitesh Sharma ₹ 11 Cr PBKS RCB Total Match

40

Total Runs

730

Highest Score

49 runs Check Full Coverage

Brook, who benefitted from five of the eight catches spilled by New Zealand, led England's salvage operation after they were reeling at 71-4.

Captain Ben Stokes made 80 while Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse added spirited cameos with innings of 48 and 33.

The only good news for New Zealand was that while they dropped two more catches, taking the innings total to eight, they successfully held five.

Brook relished his lives. He smiled and looked to the heavens when Glenn Phillips spilled a chance on 147, having been dropped the previous day on 18, 41, 70 and 106.

Four overs after his last reprieve he brought up his 150 in imperious fashion, charging down the wicket at Tim Southee with the second new ball and driving him to the cover boundary.

But when New Zealand found a way to make catches stick, Brook's innings, which included 15 fours and three sixes, came to an end.

A good length ball from Matt Henry found a faint outside edge and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell grasped the opportunity.

The applause as Brook left the ground was as much for New Zealand holding a catch as it was for a magnificent innings.

Chris Woakes was out on the second ball he faced with Tom Latham, who had earlier dropped three offerings, scooping up a low-level chance at second slip.

Nathan Smith ended Atkinson's breezy innings with Phillips taking a smart catch at long leg.

Henry was the most successful New Zealand bowler with 4-84 and Smith took 3-141.

cf/mp/sco

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.