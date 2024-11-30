Menu Explore
Brook's 171 gives England commanding 151-run lead over New Zealand

AFP
Nov 30, 2024 07:29 AM IST

Brook's 171 gives England commanding 151-run lead over New Zealand

England took an imposing 151-run first innings lead over New Zealand in the first Test Saturday on the back of a majestic 171 from Harry Brook.

Brook's 171 gives England commanding 151-run lead over New Zealand
Brook's 171 gives England commanding 151-run lead over New Zealand

In a rollicking third day for England, they resumed at 319-5 and raced along at six an over before being all out for 499 an hour after lunch.

Brook, who benefitted from five of the eight catches spilled by New Zealand, led England's salvage operation after they were reeling at 71-4.

Captain Ben Stokes made 80 while Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse added spirited cameos with innings of 48 and 33.

The only good news for New Zealand was that while they dropped two more catches, taking the innings total to eight, they successfully held five.

Brook relished his lives. He smiled and looked to the heavens when Glenn Phillips spilled a chance on 147, having been dropped the previous day on 18, 41, 70 and 106.

Four overs after his last reprieve he brought up his 150 in imperious fashion, charging down the wicket at Tim Southee with the second new ball and driving him to the cover boundary.

But when New Zealand found a way to make catches stick, Brook's innings, which included 15 fours and three sixes, came to an end.

A good length ball from Matt Henry found a faint outside edge and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell grasped the opportunity.

The applause as Brook left the ground was as much for New Zealand holding a catch as it was for a magnificent innings.

Chris Woakes was out on the second ball he faced with Tom Latham, who had earlier dropped three offerings, scooping up a low-level chance at second slip.

Nathan Smith ended Atkinson's breezy innings with Phillips taking a smart catch at long leg.

Henry was the most successful New Zealand bowler with 4-84 and Smith took 3-141.

cf/mp/sco

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

