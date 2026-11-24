There is a certain contradiction to Priyansh Arya's batting. The destruction is often brutal, the sixes come thick and fast and bowlers can be left looking hapless. Yet, there is little about his demeanour that suggests a batter in hurry.

Priyansh Arya broke the record for the highest T20 score by an Indian (PTI) more less

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He is calm, you have to really goad him for answers and he gives very little away about his game or personality. Delhi head coach Vijay Dahiya has a rather unusual way of describing it.

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“He is essentially doing a butcher's job in a surgeon's gown,” Dahiya said after Arya's record-breaking 181 off 68 balls -- highest by an Indian -- against Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group B game played at the Daly College Ground in Indore on Tuesday. Delhi won by 116 runs after dismissing TN for 159.

Arya, 25, blew away Tamil Nadu in a knock studded with 19 sixes – joint-highest for a player in an individual T20 innings – as he finished with the second-highest individual T20 score, behind Lhuan-dre Pretorius’ 188*.

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{{^usCountry}} For Dahiya, it is not just the range of shots or the ability to clear the boundary that sets Arya apart. It is the clarity with which he goes about his business, the ability to hit shots to all parts, and an assurance that makes his presence at the crease reassuring rather than nerve-racking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Dahiya, it is not just the range of shots or the ability to clear the boundary that sets Arya apart. It is the clarity with which he goes about his business, the ability to hit shots to all parts, and an assurance that makes his presence at the crease reassuring rather than nerve-racking. {{/usCountry}}

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It was an innings of some destruction, featuring 19 sixes and seven fours, and a strike rate of 266.17. But for those who have watched him closely, the numbers only tell part of the story.

"Priyansh has delighted everyone with this innings. There is an uncanny comfort when he bats. He does not leave you on the edge of the seat. The sheer clarity, the variety of shots he has and how he uses the full ground... You know that if he is there, nine out of 10 times he will make it happen."

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So, an explosive batter with an unusual calmness. For someone who has made a reputation out of clearing boundaries, the Delhi opener's own explanation of his batting is uncomplicated.

He doesn't obsess over numbers. His focus is on maximising opportunities, especially during the Powerplay.

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"While playing I don't pay attention to my strike rate. I just focus on how much I can capitalise on the Powerplay. That's it," he had told HT during the Delhi Premier League.

Arya doesn't believe in allowing the possibility of failure to dictate his batting. "If there's high risk, there's also a high reward. My focus is on having belief. I don't have any negative thoughts. I try to stay positive," he said.

Ranji disappointment

Arya has been in fine form this season, although not always rewarded.

In Ranji Trophy, he was agonisingly out for 199 against Services.

"I didn't even know I was on 199. I was a little sad when I got out, but that's part of the game," he told reporters at the game.

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Dahiya, however, ensured the disappointment was not brushed aside.

"After the 199 against Services in the first innings, he was disappointed but I made sure to let him feel it. My chat to him so far has been about asking him to back himself, and provide him clarity in his batting. You need to be there, like literally, be in the moment. Give yourself time because you know you can capitalise when you need to." he said.

The work put in

In order to raise his game, Arya with Punjab Kings opening partner Prabhsimran Singh also spent time with Yuvraj Singh. Arya is exciting because he is not content with relying on his existing strengths.

"He is a calm guy, barely expresses himself but he is also the sort of guy who keeps adding something to his repertoire," Dahiya said.

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Though India's rich pool of attacking openers, including Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, continues to grow, Arya prefers not to see them as just competition.

"I learn from their batting because I like Abhishek and Vaibhav a lot. I've played with them in local matches, and I like their batting styles. I watch them bat and see what they're doing that I can add to my game," he said. "I'm grateful. I will keep pushing the door."