IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / CA tells ICC it couldn't identify those who racially abused players: Report
Police remove a group of spectators from their seats after Mohammed Siraj of India complained to umpires of being racially abused during day four of the third test match between Australia and India at the SCG, Sydney, Australia, January 10, 2021.(via REUTERS)
Police remove a group of spectators from their seats after Mohammed Siraj of India complained to umpires of being racially abused during day four of the third test match between Australia and India at the SCG, Sydney, Australia, January 10, 2021.(via REUTERS)
cricket

CA tells ICC it couldn't identify those who racially abused players: Report

'The Age' reported that the CA investigators "have cleared the six men ejected from their seats during the Sydney Test of racially abusing Mohammed Siraj."
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Sydney
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:56 PM IST

Cricket Australia has told the ICC that it was unable to identify spectators who racially abused Indian players during the Sydney Test and the six who were ejected from the stands were not the real culprits, a media report stated on Tuesday.

'The Age' reported that the CA investigators "have cleared the six men ejected from their seats during the Sydney Test of racially abusing Mohammed Siraj."

CA has sent the findings to the ICC after a probe. The ICC had given the body 14 days to lodge a report.

"CA, which is awaiting a final report from NSW Police, is satisfied that the six men who were walked out of the lower tier of the Clive Churchill and Brewongle stand by police on the fourth afternoon of the Test did not make remarks of a racial nature to players," the newspaper said.

"The report (of CA to the ICC) says while they believed players had been racially abused, CA investigators were unable to identify the culprits," it said.

Play was halted for a few minutes on the fourth day of the third Test on January 10 after Siraj complained of racial abuse from the crowd.

This prompted the security personnel to enter the stands and look for the mischief-mongers before six people were asked to leave.

The BCCI had lodged a formal complaint and the CA had offered an unreserved apology.

The newspaper report said CA "interviewed multiple Indian players and took witness accounts from spectators, among them people who contacted CA to volunteer what they saw and heard during the match."

"Sources now say the Indians had warned on the ground that they wouldn't resume play until their complaint was acted upon," the newspaper said.

"CA was told the men were singing to Siraj, who after complaining to umpires then pointed in their direction when police arrived."

The newspaper also claimed one of the six men kicked out had said during the match that Siraj was upset after being hit for two sixes in an over and had gone to umpires when a crowd member said "Welcome to Sydney, Siraj".

In its complaint, the BCCI had alleged that Siraj and his senior pace partner Jasprit Bumrah were abused racially for two consecutive days during the match in Sydney.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
India's captain Ajinkya Rahane gives instructions to teammates on day four of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane on January 18, 2021.(AFP)
India's captain Ajinkya Rahane gives instructions to teammates on day four of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane on January 18, 2021.(AFP)
cricket

Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur arrive in Chennai for England Tests

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:04 PM IST
The other Indian players, including skipper Virat Kohli, are expected to reach Chennai in batches on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police remove a group of spectators from their seats after Mohammed Siraj of India complained to umpires of being racially abused during day four of the third test match between Australia and India at the SCG, Sydney, Australia, January 10, 2021.(via REUTERS)
Police remove a group of spectators from their seats after Mohammed Siraj of India complained to umpires of being racially abused during day four of the third test match between Australia and India at the SCG, Sydney, Australia, January 10, 2021.(via REUTERS)
cricket

CA tells ICC it couldn't identify those who racially abused players: Report

PTI, Sydney
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:56 PM IST
'The Age' reported that the CA investigators "have cleared the six men ejected from their seats during the Sydney Test of racially abusing Mohammed Siraj."
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Ajinkya Rahane(REUTERS)
File photo of Ajinkya Rahane(REUTERS)
cricket

‘My captain boosted my morale’: Ajinkya Rahane

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Rahane revealed how he has been getting backed by his captain - Virat Kohli -whenever he failed to perform with the bat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brisbane : India's Shubman Gill bats during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. AP/PTI(AP01_19_2021_000009B)(AP)
Brisbane : India's Shubman Gill bats during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. AP/PTI(AP01_19_2021_000009B)(AP)
cricket

'Boss, just carry on': Rathour says Gill had 'all the answers' against Australia

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:44 PM IST
India vs Australia: Speaking in a video on R Ashwin's Youtube channel, Rathour said that he was surprised to see Gill's clarity of plans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Africa's spinner Keshav Maharaj, center front, and his teammates celebrate dismissal of Pakistan's Babar Azam.(AP)
South Africa's spinner Keshav Maharaj, center front, and his teammates celebrate dismissal of Pakistan's Babar Azam.(AP)
cricket

South Africa comeback reduces Pakistan to 33-4 in reply to 220

AP, Karachi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Pakistan was reduced to 33-4 at stumps on a pitch devoid of grass as 14 wickets fell on an eventful opening day of the two-test series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's captain Tim Paine. File(Action Images via Reuters)
Australia's captain Tim Paine. File(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

'I like his chances': Isa Guha names player who can replace Paine as captain

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Australia captain Tim Paine's future has come under scrutiny following the series defeat against India at home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of a cricket bat and ball.(Getty Images)
File image of a cricket bat and ball.(Getty Images)
cricket

Two UAE players found guilty of trying to fix matches, suspended by ICC

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Former UAE captain Naveed and top-order batsman Shaiman were found guilty of two offences each under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code after they exercised their right to a hearing before a tribunal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Indian batsman Shubman Gill(AP)
File photo of Indian batsman Shubman Gill(AP)
cricket

Gambhir suggests not to put ‘too much pressure’ on Gill after Australia heroics

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Former Indian opener Gambhir backed Gill to open the batting for India against England but also stated that the expectations from Gill after a dream debut in Australia can’t be too high.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shardul Thakur bats during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
India's Shardul Thakur bats during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
cricket

'He was bowling well': Shardul recalls his six off Lyon to score Test fifty

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:46 PM IST
'He was bowling well': Shardul recalls his six off Lyon to score Test fifty
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Scott Styris.(Getty Images)
File image of Scott Styris.(Getty Images)
cricket

‘If anybody pays him close to 10-crore mark, they've got rocks in their head'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris is of the opinion that anyone paying Glenn Maxwell a huge amount will be making a bad decision.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant with the Border-Gavaskar trophy. (MINT_PRINT)
Rishabh Pant with the Border-Gavaskar trophy. (MINT_PRINT)
cricket

'I closed my eyes and ran, Saini was running on one leg': Pant relives Gabba win

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Speaking in a recent interaction, India's Rishabh Pant recalled how he forgot about Navdeep Saini's groin injury and started calling for a '3' after hitting the shot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
interview
India's captain Ajinkya Rahane gives instructions to teammates on day four of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane on January 18, 2021. (AFP)
India's captain Ajinkya Rahane gives instructions to teammates on day four of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane on January 18, 2021. (AFP)
cricket

Interview | 'Told Pujara to continue, I'll look for runs': Rahane on Gabba chase

By Sanjjeev K Samyal, Rasesh Mandani
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:11 AM IST
The reserved and soft-spoken Ajinkya Rahane led the team aggressively and astutely: “It was a challenge as well as a responsibility, and I thought it was the best opportunity for me to stand up, send that message, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of England head coach Chris Silverwood(REUTERS)
File photo of England head coach Chris Silverwood(REUTERS)
cricket

Confidence will go through the roof if England beat India, says coach Silverwood

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:44 PM IST
India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The first and second Test will be played in Chennai, beginning February 5.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of former Indian captain MS Dhoni(Twitter)
File photo of former Indian captain MS Dhoni(Twitter)
cricket

Will be happy if I can be 5-10 percent as good as Dhoni: Ben Dunk

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Dunk might have drawn inspiration from Adam Gilchrist in his early years but the Australia rising wicket-keeper batsman wants to emulate Dhoni in his career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP