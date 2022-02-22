Home / Cricket / ‘He shouldn’t have gone public’: CAB official on Wriddhiman Saha's communication with Sourav Ganguly before India snub
cricket

‘He shouldn’t have gone public’: CAB official on Wriddhiman Saha's communication with Sourav Ganguly before India snub

The 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was not considered for upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka at home, a decision which Saha was aware of.
Sourav Ganguly; Wriddhiman Saha
Sourav Ganguly; Wriddhiman Saha
Published on Feb 22, 2022 08:35 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

The omission of Wriddhiman Saha from India's red-ball squad has been one of the most debated topics in Indian cricket at the moment. The 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was not considered for upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka at home, a decision which Saha was aware of.

The gloveman said he was informed about it by coach Rahul Dravid and chief selector Chetan Sharma. 

Saha at the same time also expresses shock over the course of events in the past few days. The 37-year-old cricketer has mentioned that following his 61 against New Zealand in Kanpur late last year, he received a personal text from BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who assured him to remain a part of the Indian unit at least until the former India captain was at the helm of things. 

INTERVIEW | ‘Shocked I have been dropped like this’: Wriddhiman Saha  

Reacting to Saha's recent remarks following his snub, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Snehasish Ganguly said the cricketer could have kept conversations between him and the BCCI to himself. 

The official further mentioned that the wicketkeeper, who has decided to skip the Ranji Trophy due to personal reasons, is free to join the squad if he wishes. 

“This is my personal opinion, but what was communicated to him (Saha) by the chief selector/BCCI was private. He probably shouldn’t have gone public with that. Also, he could have played the Ranji Trophy. He cited personal reasons for pulling out and we have to respect that. The door is always open for him, whenever he wants to join the squad,” Snehasish was quoted as saying in an Indian Express report.

Apart from his snub, Saha is also in the news for sharing a screenshot of explosive messages by a journalist, who tried to force the wicketkeeper for an interview.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wriddhiman saha
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out