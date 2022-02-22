‘He shouldn’t have gone public’: CAB official on Wriddhiman Saha's communication with Sourav Ganguly before India snub

The omission of Wriddhiman Saha from India's red-ball squad has been one of the most debated topics in Indian cricket at the moment. The 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was not considered for upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka at home, a decision which Saha was aware of.

The gloveman said he was informed about it by coach Rahul Dravid and chief selector Chetan Sharma.

Saha at the same time also expresses shock over the course of events in the past few days. The 37-year-old cricketer has mentioned that following his 61 against New Zealand in Kanpur late last year, he received a personal text from BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who assured him to remain a part of the Indian unit at least until the former India captain was at the helm of things.

Reacting to Saha's recent remarks following his snub, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Snehasish Ganguly said the cricketer could have kept conversations between him and the BCCI to himself.

The official further mentioned that the wicketkeeper, who has decided to skip the Ranji Trophy due to personal reasons, is free to join the squad if he wishes.

“This is my personal opinion, but what was communicated to him (Saha) by the chief selector/BCCI was private. He probably shouldn’t have gone public with that. Also, he could have played the Ranji Trophy. He cited personal reasons for pulling out and we have to respect that. The door is always open for him, whenever he wants to join the squad,” Snehasish was quoted as saying in an Indian Express report.

Apart from his snub, Saha is also in the news for sharing a screenshot of explosive messages by a journalist, who tried to force the wicketkeeper for an interview.

