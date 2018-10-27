Today in New Delhi, India
Chief selector gives reason behind MS Dhoni’s ouster; Twitter lashes out

Although, Prasad tried to pump in optimism as far as Dhoni’s career is concerned, there were experts who took to Twitter and said that this move could well be the end of the former captain in the shortest format.

cricket Updated: Oct 27, 2018 10:45 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File picture of MS Dhoni(PA Images via Getty Images)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was dropped for the first time in his career even as the selectors announced India’s squads for the T20I series against Windies and for the tour of Australia.

“He [Dhoni] is not going to play the six T20Is [West Indies and Australia] because we are looking at the second keeper’s slot. So I think we will retain Rishabh [Pant] and Dinesh Karthik. So they will be getting a chance to keep and bat. It is not the end of Dhoni in T20Is,” chief selector MSK Prasad announced late on Friday evening.

A decision which people expected and yet, such is the aura of Dhoni, that his massive fan brigade was left far from impressed.

Dhoni does not feature in any of the T20I squads (against West Indies or Australia) and this has drawn the ire of fans who took to Twitter to vent out their reactions.

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 10:09 IST

