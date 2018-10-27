MSK Prasad gives reasons behind selecting Rohit Sharma, Murali Vijay, and Parthiv Patel

Plenty of furrowed eyebrows and sceptical expressions followed even as the chief selector announced different India squads. The biggest headline of the day was the ‘resting’ of MS Dhoni from the T20I squads, but there were other key takeaways from the announcements.

Rohit Sharma, who had a number of players advocating for his return to Test side, got a call-up. It has not been an entirely fruitful Test career for Rohit, but the selectors want to try him out once again.

“With regards to Rohit, he is a good back-foot player and we felt his game is much suited in Australia,” chief selector MSK Prasad said.

He is back in whites - @ImRo45 is back in the Test squad for the Australia series #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/3CU85AXzLc — BCCI (@BCCI) October 26, 2018

Murali Vijay, who was axed after failing in the first two Tests in England, was handed a recall as the selectors want an experienced player at the top of the order.

“Vijay went back, showed the intent and performed and considering the intensity of the series we have brought him,” Prasad added.

After the abject failure of Dinesh Karthik in England, the selectors have called up Parthiv Patel as the second wicket-keeper for the tour. Rishabh Pant remains the number one choice, but the selectors have preferred Parthiv over the rest of the options.

MSK Prasad lauds @parthiv9's grit after being drafted into the Test squad for Australia series #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/951n23QEnL — BCCI (@BCCI) October 26, 2018

“The advantage with Parthiv is that he is a left-hander and can bat anywhere and when the team demanded he opened the innings with a fractured hand in South Africa. He was not picked for Afghanistan Test and subsequent England series. He played the Duleep Trophy and whatever matches that happened, he batted well. It’s an intensive series (in Australia) and we have called him back,” the chairman assessed.

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 09:41 IST