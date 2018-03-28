Clinical Australia thump England in women’s T20 tri-series

In what was a dress rehearsal for Saturday’s final, Australia thumped England by eight wickets in their last league match of the women’s Twenty20 International tri-series,also involving India, at the Brabourne Stadium here on Wednesday.

The victory meant that Australia were able to avenge their defeat earlier in the tournament and would now go into the title clash with a psychological edge over their arch-rivals.

It was a match where everything that the Australian women touched turned into gold while England were in complete disarray from the moment they were asked to bat.

The pitch had so far produced high-scoring games but for the first time in the tournament there was some assistance for the bowlers due to heavy overnight dew that had left the wicket moist.

England’s star opening batsman Danielle Wyatt, who had slammed a whirlwind hundred against India on Sunday, began with a boundary off the first ball, but perished three balls later when she miscued a pull to Amanda Wellington off left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen.

Tammy Beaumont, another in-form player, played some delightful strokes before nicking one to wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy to give medium pacer Delissa Kimmince her first wicket.

From there on, wickets fell like ninepins and barring Alice Richards, who scored a run-a-ball 24, none of their players managed to go past even 20.

England’s total of 96 was their second lowest in T20s. For Australia, Kimmince was the pick of the bowlers as she finished with figures of 3/20. Jonassen and Megan Schutt too chipped in with two wickets apiece while Perry, Gardner and Wellington claimed one wicket each.

A target of 97 in 20 overs was never going to test the Australian team with plenty of fire power in their rank. And though openers Healy and Ash Gardner departed early, skipper Meg Lanning (41 not out, 28b, 8x4) and all-rounder Ellyse Perry (47*, 32b, 9x4) batted with complete authority to put on an unbeaten stand of 85 runs to take their side home with 51 balls to spare.

India take on England in an inconsequential, last league match of the tournament on Thursday.

Brief scores: England 96 in 17.4 overs (A Richards 24, D Kimmince 3/20, M Schutt 2/13, J Jonassen 2/20) lost to Australia 97 for 2 in 11.3 overs (E Perry 47*, M Lanning 41*).