England ease to win vs Australia in women’s T20 tri-series

Arch-rivals England brought Australia’s unbeaten run in the Indian summer to a halt in the second match of women’s T20 tri-series at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

The young English side produced a clinical show with both bat and ball to register a comprehensive eight-wicket win over the high-flying Southern Stars, who until now had not lost a single game since arriving in India a fortnight ago.

Natalie Sciver and Tammy Beaumont were the chief architects of England’s victory in their first match of the tri-series. Sciver blasted a 43-ball 68 while Beaumont hit a 44-ball 58 as the duo put on an unbroken stand of 116 runs for the third wicket to help England chase down their target of 150 with three overs to spare.

Earlier, Sciver shone with the ball too claiming two key wickets to peg Australia back. After Beth Mooney was run out for only four, Alyssa Healy and Ash Gardner, who had fallen cheaply against India on Thursday, went after the English attack and took their team past 50 in no time.

Pace bowling all-rounder Sciver, who was brought back after leaking runs in her opening spell, then dismissed both the set players before medium pacer Jenny Gunn accounted for last match’s star Elyse Villani to leave Australia reeling at 86 for 4 in the 13 overs.

Gunn went on to claim two more wickets and Australia kept losing wickets at regular interval. Rachael Haynes, who was captaining the Southern Stars in the absence of rested skipper Meg Lanning, waged the lone battle towards the end, counterattacking her way to a well-made half-century (65 off 45 balls) to take her team to 149/8. In the end, it was not enough.

Brief scores

Australia 149 for 8 in 20 overs (R Haynes 65, A Healy 31, J Gunn 3/26, N Sciver 2/29) lost to England 150 for 2 in 17 overs (N Sciver 68*, T Beaumont 58*) by 8 wickets.