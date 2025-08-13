Corbin Bosch punished by ICC for breaching Code of Conduct in South Africa's win against Australia in 2nd T20I

South Africa all-rounder Corbin Bosch has been penalised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the Code of Conduct during the second T20I against Australia at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Tuesday. The Proteas all-rounder gave a send-off to Australia's Ben Dwarshuis when he got the better of him in the 17th over of the innings. Bosch pointed towards the players’ dugout in a manner that risked triggering a fiery response from the departing batter. Corbin Bosch has been penalised by the ICC.(AP)

Bosch breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match", as per the ICC.

The Porteas star accepted the sanction imposed by the ICC match officials, as he was handed one demerit point for breaching the code of conduct.

Meanwhile, Dewal Brevis was the star of the match with his incredible record-breaking century to help South Africa register a big win to level the T20I series with one match left to play.

After a wobbly start, South Africa’s innings was transformed by a sensational display from Dewald Brevis, who smashed an unbeaten 125 off just 56 deliveries to propel his side to a commanding 218/7.

The 22-year-old reached his hundred in a mere 41 balls, making him the youngest men’s T20I centurion for South Africa and registering the second-fastest T20I ton in the nation’s history. It was also the highest T20I score by a Proteas batter.

Australia’s chase had a glimmer of hope when Tim David blazed his way to a 24-ball half-century, but the momentum was short-lived. Gerald Bosch and Kwena Maphaka dismantled the batting order with three wickets each, skittling the hosts for 165 and sealing a thumping 53-run victory for the Proteas.

The series now moves to a winner-takes-all decider in Cairns on Saturday, August 16, before the ODI leg kicks off on August 19.