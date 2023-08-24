County Championship 2023: Umesh Yadav signs for Essex

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav has signed with Division One English County side Essex for the remainder of the 2023 championship. India's Umesh Yadav celebrates a wicket of Australia during Day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023(ICC Twitter)

With three matches remaining, he has replaced injured New Zealand pacer Doug Bracewell and became the team's second active foreign player for the season after Simon Harmer of South Africa.

It would be Umesh's second County stint, with his first coming last season with Middlesex in Division Two, where he grabbed four wickets at an average of 71.50.

However, his term was cut short after three matches as he suffered a quadriceps injury during a One-Day Cup game versus Gloucestershire.

Umesh will be in contention to make it to the playing XI in Essex's remaining contests against Middlesex (home), Hampshire (home) and Northamptonshire (away).

"I am really pleased to join Essex and make what I hope will be some valuable contributions to the team's success this year," he said in a media release issued by the club.

"I enjoyed playing in England with Middlesex last season, and it will be good to return and test myself in those conditions again, especially in the midst of a title race."

Umesh has represented India in 57 Tests, 75 ODIs and nine T20Is, scalping 288 international wickets.

His last outing for India with the red ball came a couple of months back during the ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia at The Oval, where he grabbed two wickets for 131 in a losing cause.

Speaking about having Umesh in the side, Essex head coach Anthony McGrath stated, "Umesh is a superb signing for us, and we all know what he will be able to bring to our attack at a crucial time of the season."

"He is vastly experienced and has taken wickets at the top levels of the game for more than a decade now, so as well as contributing during our run-in, we hope he can pass on some of his wisdom to our young players too."

Second-placed Essex's next County fixture is against Middlesex on September 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON