Search Search
Sunday, Nov 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Cracks emerge in Abhishek Sharma’s form as Australia test his limits before T20 World Cup

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Nov 09, 2025 10:58 am IST

Australia has managed to expose vulnerabilities in Abhishek Sharma's game during the T20I series.

Australia may have just done what no bowling attack in Asia could manage: they made Abhishek Sharma look human. For most of 2025, India’s new left-handed destroyer has treated bowling attacks like range-hitting practice, his Asia Cup 2025 haul as the tournament’s top run-scorer at a striker rate of 200 proving as much.

Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the fifth T20I cricket match of a series between India and Australia.(PTI)
Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the fifth T20I cricket match of a series between India and Australia.(PTI)

Across five T20Is in Australia, though, even while finishing as the leading run-scorer of the series, the first real faultiness in his game began to show. He still scored 163 runs at a strike rate of 161.39, with a 68 off 37 balls at the MCH. Yet deeper ball-by-ball analysis and dismissal patterns tell a sharper story: Australia didn’t stop Abhishek completely, but they did leave behind a clear template for everyone else.

How Australia decoded Abhishek Sharma

Nathan Ellis was the primary codebreaker. In the series, he removed Abhishek Sharma with a mix of clever pace-off, into-the-body short balls, and occasional fast yorkers. One key dismissal at the MCG came after a sequence of back-of-the-hand slower balls and shortish change-ups. As soon as Abhishek began walking across for the whip, Ellis went full and straight and trapped him LBW. The pattern stayed similar across spells, balls dug into the pitch at the body, followed by the rapid yorker once the left-hander committed early.

Taken together, those overs reveal a clear vulnerability window. When bowlers go back-of-a-length or just short into his ribs, and take pace off, Abhishek’s hard, flat bat-swing can betray him. He likes room on both sides of the wicket and is comfortable when the bowlers are going about with a predictable pace; deny both, and his scoring options shrink.

Also Read: Whoever did it deserves to write for…’: Dhoni’s final classy act before retirement silenced Kohli-Dhawan rift rumours

Spin on slower surfaces added another layer. On the Gold Coast, Adam Zampa and India’s own spinners turned a par total into a thrashing as the pitch gripped. Abhishek’s 28 off 21 never quite flowed, and his dismissal to Zampa underlined a second question: not about ability, but about gears. He still tends to hit his way out of trouble rather than absorb a few overs at a more conservative strike rate.

For opposition analysts, the Australia tour offers a ready-made playbook. Start with a seam-bowling Ellis clone: change-ups into the body, fields set for miscues, and the yorker waiting once he begins to walk across. Pair that with a wrist spinner happy to bowl into the pitch, challenging him to keep going aerial against the turn.

None of this means Abhishek has been found out; it means he has been and will be challenged. The Asia Cup showed his ceiling, while Australia have shown the rest of the world where to aim if they want to bring him down from it.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India Squad for SA Tests match Today.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India Squad for SA Tests match Today.
News / Cricket News / Cracks emerge in Abhishek Sharma’s form as Australia test his limits before T20 World Cup
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On