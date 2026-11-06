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Cricket Australia appoints Mikey Hussey as consultant coach and T20 advisor

Australia's upcoming T20I series against the touring England side will be the beginning of the 51-year-old’s stint.

Updated on: Nov 6, 2026, 09:49:39 IST
By HT Sports Desk
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Former Australia batter Mike Hussey has been appointed as consultant coach and T20 advisor by Cricket Australia, the board said in an announcement made on Friday.

Mike Hussey has coached in the Indian Premier League too. (CSK)
Mike Hussey has coached in the Indian Premier League too. (CSK)

The left-hander, who played 79 Tests, 185 ODIs and 38 T20Is for the national team, has been brought on board as Australia prepares for the Ashes series and next year's ODI World Cup, as well as the 2028 T20 World Cup and the LA Olympic Games.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant to miss third India A game too; Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja join the four-day game squad

Hussey, nicknamed Mr Cricket during his playing days, is remembered for his heroic batting against Pakistan in the 2010 T20 World Cup semi-final. His unbeaten 60 off 23 balls stunned the defending champions.

“I am extremely excited about being a part of the team in a more formal and meaningful role in the coming years.

“This team has achieved so much in recent times, to which I hope I can add value to the coaching and playing groups ahead of what will be an exciting and challenging period."

After a three-game ODI series, Australia play England in five T20Is later this month, which will mark the beginning of Hussey’s consultancy stint.

Head coach Andrew McDonald was excited at Hussey's appointment. “Mike has been a highly valued part of our staff in the past and brings a considerable skill set which is complementary to the coaches and players.

“Not only is his expertise as a player and coach across multiple formats, competitions, countries invaluable, so are his qualities as a person,” he said.

Hussey, who retired from cricket in 2016, had earlier worked with the Australian team as well, helping them during training in Perth before Tests against England, India and Pakistan in the past three years.

He was also Chennai Super Kings' long-time batting coach in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

 
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