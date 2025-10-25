Cricket Australia breaks silence after two members of women's team ‘touched inappropriately by motorcyclist' in Indore

Cricket Australia broke its silence on Saturday regarding the issue of two members from the women's cricket team being harassed in Indore on the sidelines of the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025. The cricket body confirmed that the two members were “touched inappropriately” by a motorcyclist when the duo were walking up to a cafe in the city. According to reports, the incident happened on Thursday. Cricket Australia breaks silence regarding two members from women's team being molested. (REUTERS)

“CA can confirm two members of the Australian women’s team were approached and touched inappropriately by a motorcyclist while walking to a cafe in Indore,” Cricket Australia said in its official statement.

“The matter was reported by team security to the police, who are handling the matter,” CA added.

According to the police, two members of the Australian women's team were allegedly stalked, and one of them was even molested. According to news agency PTI, the incident occurred on Thursday morning along Khajrana Road.

The said incident occurred when the players stepped out of their hotel and were walking towards a nearby cafe. According to Sub-Inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi, a man on a motorcycle followed them and then allegedly touched one of the cricketers inappropriately before fleeing the scene.

The players then informed the team's security manager, Danny Simmons, who further contacted local security liaison officers. A vehicle was arranged to assist them.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Himani Mishra then met the players, recorded their statements, and initiated legal action. An FIR was registered at the MIG Police Station under sections 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused, Akil Khan, has been arrested, and a further investigation into the matter is underway.

Australia to face South Africa on Saturday

Table-toppers Australia will face South Africa in the Women's World Cup at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Saturday. The winner of the contest will face India in the semi-finals.

Speaking of the contest between Australia and South Africa, the former's stand-in captain, Tahlia McGrath, won the toss and opted to bowl.

The group stage of the eight-team tournament will conclude on Sunday with the final contest between India and Bangladesh. The first semi-final will be played on Wednesday, October 29, while the second semi-final will go ahead on Thursday, October 30.

The final of the tournament is scheduled for Sunday, November 2, at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.