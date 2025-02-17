Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cricket-Australia's Kuhnemann to sit out Shield match ahead of bowling action tests

Reuters |
Feb 17, 2025 12:53 PM IST

CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/KUHNEMANN (PIX):Cricket-Australia's Kuhnemann to sit out Shield match ahead of bowling action tests

MELBOURNE, - Australia spin bowler Matthew Kuhnemann will sit out Tasmania's Sheffield Shield match against South Australia ahead of testing on his bowling action.

Cricket-Australia's Kuhnemann to sit out Shield match ahead of bowling action tests
Cricket-Australia's Kuhnemann to sit out Shield match ahead of bowling action tests

The left-arm spinner was reported by match officials for having a suspected illegal action after taking 16 wickets in Australia's 2-0 test series win over Sri Lanka.

Kuhnemann was expected to play the Shield match starting in Adelaide on Tuesday but was ruled out on Monday, with the team citing a long-standing thumb injury on his non-bowling hand.

Kuhnemann had surgery last month after breaking his thumb playing for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League in January but carried the injury through two tests against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Kuhnemann's omission from the Shield match paves the way for testing on his action in coming days.

He is expected to be examined by International Cricket Council officials at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane.

The case has generated debate in Australia because of the 28-year-old's previously spotless record in more than 100 professional matches dating back to 2017, including five tests and four one-day internationals.

Steve Smith, who captained Australia against Sri Lanka in place of the injured Pat Cummins, said over the weekend he expected Kuhnemann to be cleared.

Tasmania captain Jordan Silk said his team were throwing their support behind the bowler.

"He has obviously had a fantastic couple of weeks away with the Aussie side, and was a big factor in them winning that series over there," Silk told Australian media on Monday.

"It's come as a shock to a lot of people, but all we can do as an organisation is wrap our arms around him and look forward to having him back around the group."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On