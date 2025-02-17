MELBOURNE, - Australia spin bowler Matthew Kuhnemann will sit out Tasmania's Sheffield Shield match against South Australia ahead of testing on his bowling action. Cricket-Australia's Kuhnemann to sit out Shield match ahead of bowling action tests

The left-arm spinner was reported by match officials for having a suspected illegal action after taking 16 wickets in Australia's 2-0 test series win over Sri Lanka.

Kuhnemann was expected to play the Shield match starting in Adelaide on Tuesday but was ruled out on Monday, with the team citing a long-standing thumb injury on his non-bowling hand.

Kuhnemann had surgery last month after breaking his thumb playing for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League in January but carried the injury through two tests against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Kuhnemann's omission from the Shield match paves the way for testing on his action in coming days.

He is expected to be examined by International Cricket Council officials at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane.

The case has generated debate in Australia because of the 28-year-old's previously spotless record in more than 100 professional matches dating back to 2017, including five tests and four one-day internationals.

Steve Smith, who captained Australia against Sri Lanka in place of the injured Pat Cummins, said over the weekend he expected Kuhnemann to be cleared.

Tasmania captain Jordan Silk said his team were throwing their support behind the bowler.

"He has obviously had a fantastic couple of weeks away with the Aussie side, and was a big factor in them winning that series over there," Silk told Australian media on Monday.

"It's come as a shock to a lot of people, but all we can do as an organisation is wrap our arms around him and look forward to having him back around the group."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.