By Nick Mulvenney Cricket-England look to get Bazball back on track against buoyant Black Caps

Nov 26 - England head to New Zealand for the second time under locally-born captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum looking to revive the momentum of Bazball against a Blacks Caps side still revelling in a remarkable series triumph in India.

The rapid early progress England enjoyed playing McCullum's ultra-aggressive style has stalled somewhat with seven test wins and seven losses this year and they are already out of the running for next year's World Test Championship final.

New Zealand's stunning 3-0 sweep put England's 4-1 reverse in India earlier this year into an unflattering perspective and, after a 2-1 loss in Pakistan in October, the tourists will be keen for a good showing in more hospitable conditions.

"I wouldn't say Pakistan rocked our confidence as such, but it definitely hurt," former Black Caps captain McCullum said this week.

"When I talk to the lads, I say you need a memory like a sieve as a cricketer. You need what's gone before to wash over you and focus on the here and now, to make sure you're totally present. That gives you the best opportunity."

The opportunity against New Zealand starts at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Thursday before further tests at equally salubrious seam-friendly venues in Wellington and Hamilton.

The last series between the teams early last year was drawn 1-1 but only after New Zealand had mounted a remarkable comeback to win the second test in Wellington by a single run after following-on.

The spirit that fired that victory also underpinned the unlikely series triumph in India, a feat all the more impressive for that it was achieved without master batsman Kane Williamson.

"It's always onto the next little challenge," all-rounder Rachin Ravindra said on Monday.

"We soaked it up, we savoured it, it was an amazing series in India but the opportunity to play England, a high quality side, in three tests matches at home doesn't come around often.

"We know how they're going to play, hopefully we can play our own game and combat that. That was a theme around the India series as well, we'll try and do what we do well."

Williamson will return to the side after recovering from a groin injury, leaving coach Gary Stead with some tough choices over who to leave out.

Even Will Young's Player of the Series performance with the bat in India looks unlikely to ensure him a place in the batting line-up.

SOUTHEE SIGNS OFF

A series sweep could secure New Zealand a place in the WTC final and a chance of reclaiming the trophy they won by beating India in 2021.

Former skipper Tim Southee has said he would make himself available for the WTC final if New Zealand qualify, but will otherwise call time on his 18-year test career when the England series concludes at his home ground, Seddon Park.

Southee will be part of a four-pronged seam attack in Christchurch along with one of two potential debutants in the squad quick Jacob Duffy and seam-bowling all-rounder Nathan Smith.

England's seam attack in the post James Anderson-Stuart Broad era is led by Chris Woakes with Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse supporting him after decent outings in Pakistan.

Jordan Cox's hopes of a test debut in Christchurch as a replacement for wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, who is skipping the tour for the birth of his first child, were dashed when he fractured his thumb in a net session during a tour match.

Ollie Pope will take the gloves in Christchurch and move down the order, leaving room for Jacob Bethell to win his first cap batting at number three.

All-rounder Stokes, who missed four tests this year with a hamstring problem, has scored 358 runs and taken three wickets in six tests in the land of his birth.

England will be hoping for a heftier contribution from their inspirational skipper as they seek a first series win in New Zealand since 2008.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.