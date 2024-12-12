Dec 12 - New Zealand hope pace veteran Tim Southee will sign off from test cricket with a victory over England in the third and final match of the series but the hosts' bowling unit will have their hands full keeping the explosive Harry Brook quiet in Hamilton. Cricket-NZ keen to give Southee winning farewell and deny England series sweep

Southee is set to play his 107th test against the same side he faced on his debut 16 years ago, with the tourists eyeing a 3-0 series sweep.

Southee's test haul of 389 wickets is second only to Richard Hadlee's 431 among New Zealand bowlers but the former captain has struggled of late, failing to take more than two wickets in each of his last 12 tests.

He has taken only four in the series so far but the 36-year-old is keen to sign off in style at Seddon Park, where the third test begins on Saturday.

After heavy losses in the first two matches, New Zealand could be tempted to switch things up in Hamilton by playing left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner.

In the batting order, opener Devon Conway will miss the final test as he awaits the birth of his first child with Will Young likely to return to the side.

"Most of the opportunities have come opening the batting, so I know what it's like at the top," Young, who replaced an injured Kane Williamson at number three in the test series against India, said on Thursday.

"It can certainly be challenging, but if you do get through that hard phase at the top, you can get in and set up a good total.

"I'm looking forward to slotting back in and showing what I can do."

England have secured their first test series victory in New Zealand since 2008 with comprehensive wins in Christchurch and Wellington. Brook's fearless batting has epitomised England's dominance with the middle order batter smashing 171, 123 and 55 in his three outings.

He has replaced compatriot Joe Root as the top-ranked test batsman and his senior teammate was full of praise for Brook.

"Brooky is by far and away the best player in the world at the minute," Root said after England's victory in Wellington.

"He can absorb pressure, he can apply it. He can whack you over your head for six. He can scoop you over his head for six. He can smack spin. He can smack seam."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.