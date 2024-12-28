By Ian Ransom Cricket-Pant punches out as India 244-7 at lunch at MCG test

MELBOURNE, - A Nathan Lyon breakthrough and some misplaced aggression by Rishabh Pant left India 244 for seven at lunch on day three of the fourth test on Saturday, still 31 runs short of avoiding the follow-on.

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was 40 not out, with Washington Sundar on five at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as India's faint hopes of saving the test rested on rearguard resistance.

India were already in trouble when they resumed on 164 for five in the morning, desperately needing a galvanising partnership from wicketkeeper Pant and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Instead, Pant squandered his start with a botched reverse scoop off Scott Boland to be caught for 28, a top-edge ballooning to Lyon at third man.

Lyon then broke a 30-run partnership between Jadeja and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy by trapping Jadeja in front for 17.

Jadeja reviewed the lbw dismissal more in hope than conviction, with the tracking technology showing the ball hitting the top of middle and off-stump.

While his senior teammates fell by the way-side, Reddy continued to impress in his debut test series, reaching 40 for the fourth time in the series.

His sound technique and composure in the lower order was a relief for Indian fans following a panicky start to the session by Pant and Jadeja.

Pant was all but out for 15 when he nicked Boland through a tiny gap between the slips and gully, and nearly ran himself out for 23.

Jadeja was also feeling the pressure as he called for a risky single only to be sent back by Pant in another near-run out.

The running mix-ups came the morning after opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made a suicidal dash late on day two to be out for 82, triggering a batting collapse.

The five-test series is level at 1-1, with the final match to come in Sydney.

