Cricket-South Africa take 382-run lead over Sri Lanka
Nov 29 - Captain Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs both scored half-centuries as South Africa continued to build an imposing lead over Sri Lanka in their second innings on the third day of the first test on Friday, going 382 runs ahead at lunch.
Bavuma scored a second successive 50 to mark his return to the line-up from injury, as he and Stubbs took the overnight score of 132-3 to 233-3 in an unbeaten 144-run partnership.
The 34-year-old Bavuma’s 50 came off 112 balls and he was 64 not out at lunch. Stubbs’ second test half-century took 121 balls and he will resume after lunch on 70.
The captain, whose elbow injury saw him miss the two test wins in Bangladesh last month, top scored with 70 in South Africa’s first innings of 191.
A lively pitch on the opening two days, which contributed to Sri Lanka’s record test low score of 42 in their first innings, turned flat and docile under the baking sun on Friday.
Nineteen wickets fell on a drama-filled second day on Thursday, but the closest Sri Lanka came to a wicket on Friday was when Angelo Mathews at first slip spilled a nick from Stubbs off Vishwa Fernando when the South African batter was on 33.
Both South Africa and Sri Lanka are chasing victory in the two-test series to stay on course for a place in next June’s World Test Championship final at Lord’s.
This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.