CSK's INR 14.2 crore recruit gets life lesson from MS Dhoni: ‘Save your money, don’t spend it unneccesarily'

Prashant Veer arrived at Chennai Super Kings as an INR 14.2 crore signing, carrying the kind of auction price that usually brings questions about pressure, role and expectation. Instead, the first lesson he says he received from MS Dhoni had nothing to do with batting plans or big-match nerves. It was about money, restraint and staying grounded. MS Dhoni for CSK. (IPL:)

Prashant Veer, bought after a bidding war involving Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, said Dhoni’s first advice to him was simple and striking. “Right now, we haven't spoken much about cricket. He told me to save my money and not spend it unnecessarily,” Veer told Sportstar, in a line that quickly stood out because it sounded so typically Dhoni - direct, practical and completely untouched by hype.

A young player walks into one of the biggest dressing rooms in the league after landing a life-changing deal, and the franchise icon does not begin with technique or game plans. He begins with perspective. In a tournament where price tags can define public expectation before a ball is bowled, the advice carries a message beyond thrift. It is about making sure sudden success does not run ahead of the player himself.

The burden of the price tag and expectations will certainly be on Veer. Notably, the 20-year-old all-rounder was bought by the five-time champions to fill the shoes of Ravindra Jadeja, whom the team traded with the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2026 auction. Veer, along with Kartik Sharma, was sold at a record price for an uncapped player.

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“An opportunity to learn”: Sanju Samson The larger Chennai setting only adds to that reading. Dhoni remains the central figure in the CSK universe even now, and players joining the side still speak of him less as a celebrity presence and more as a source of clarity. That came through again through Sanju Samson, who is set to wear CSK colours after spending most of his IPL career with the Rajasthan Royals. Samson said he had already spoken to Dhoni over the phone and now saw the chance to play alongside him as “an opportunity to learn from him.”

Samson also admitted there would be different emotions when he faces the Rajasthan Royals in the season opener in Guwahati on March 30, though he insisted sentiment would not shape how he plays. “This is the first time I will play against Rajasthan Royals, but I don't let emotions rule me on the field,” he said, while also adding that he was grateful for the love he had received from fans after the move.

But it is Veer’s line that lingers most. Big auction buys are often framed in terms of burden, spotlight, and noise. MS Dhoni’s first message cut through all of that in one stroke. Before the cricket, before the attention, before the expectations of a new season, came a reminder that may prove just as valuable as any tactical advice: hold your ground, keep your head, and do not let the money arrive faster than your sense.