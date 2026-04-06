CSK's IPL 2026 nightmare: Big bet on Sanju Samson misfires, death-overs chaos adds to misery without MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings have picked up from where they left off in IPL 2025—quite literally. They remain rooted to the bottom of the table, still searching for their first points this season and grappling with more questions than answers. Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, and Matt Henry during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings (PTI)

A fresh season was meant to bring a reset after last year’s debacle, when a mix of stubbornness, auction misfires and flawed strategies saw CSK finish last for the first time in their history. But three games into IPL 2026, the problems haven’t just persisted—they’ve evolved.

The franchise did attempt a philosophical shift at the auction, moving away from their experience-first template to invest in uncapped talent. Yet, even before the campaign began, they were hit by two key injury setbacks, with MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis missing the opening matches. However, injuries alone do not explain CSK’s poor start.

CSK’s growing death-over problem For the first time in IPL history, Chennai conceded 250 runs in an innings—against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday. Of those, a staggering 78 runs came in the death overs (17–20), another unwanted first for the franchise.

Across the first three matches, CSK’s death-over economy stands at a worrying 16.65. They have conceded 111 runs in just 40 balls while picking up only two wickets—the worst figures among all teams this season. For context, even in their disastrous 2025 campaign, their death-over economy was 11.

The numbers tell only part of the story.

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In Guwahati against Rajasthan Royals, there was no death-over phase to assess as the 128-run chase was wrapped up in 12.1 overs. Against Punjab Kings, 33 runs came in just 2.4 overs at the back end. But it was against RCB where the issue was brutally exposed.

Tim David and Rajat Patidar tore into a directionless attack, plundering 78 runs in the final four overs. What made it worse was that CSK had actually controlled the game for large periods.

RCB were 51 in the powerplay, 98/2 after 11 overs, and 153/3 heading into the 16th. From there, the collapse in execution was dramatic.

Khaleel Ahmed conceded 19, Noor Ahmad 21, Anshul Kamboj 14, Jamie Overton 30, and Kamboj again 13. It wasn’t a lack of experience—it was a lack of clarity. There was no Plan B.

Former RCB player Aaron Finch summed it up succinctly, criticising both planning and in-game decision-making.

"[Overton bowled] everything was around the wicket. Around the wicket, six, six, six. At no point was there anyone go up to the bowler and say, 'okay, maybe this plan is not working, let's think of something else '," Finch said.

"What it is, is your head starts spinning in a situation like that… before you know it, that over's gone and you've forgot to rejig your plans."

CSK were also hit by the absence of Nathan Ellis, earmarked as their death specialist, who pulled out with a hamstring injury. His replacement, Spencer Johnson, is also sidelined, leaving the attack without a defined finisher.

Where is Sanju Samson? If the bowling has been a concern, the top order hasn’t helped either.

Sanju Samson, Chennai’s marquee signing and widely seen as Dhoni’s long-term successor, has struggled to make an impact, managing just 22 runs in three innings so far.

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has also endured a quiet start, scoring 41 runs off 36 balls across three games. Ayush Mhatre, despite a promising 73 in one outing, has contributed just one run in the other two.

Ironically, CSK have crossed the 200-run mark twice this season, with the middle order—led by Sarfaraz Khan and supported by Prasanth Veer—doing the heavy lifting. But without consistent starts, those efforts have not translated into wins.

Waiting on reinforcements Chennai are now desperate for reinforcements.

Brevis’ return from a side strain, potentially in the next match against Delhi Capitals, could provide a much-needed boost to the batting. Dhoni, however, is not expected back until the end of the month.