CT 2025: Gaffaney, Illingworth announced as on-field umpires for India-Australia semi-final clash

ANI |
Mar 03, 2025 05:08 PM IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the match officials for the semi-finals of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, which will feature India taking on Australia in Dubai and South Africa facing New Zealand in Lahore.

Dubai [UAE], : The International Cricket Council announced the match officials for the semi-finals of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025

The semi-final line-up was finally unveiled after New Zealand fell to India's spin ploy in Dubai on Sunday. India topped the Group A, unbeaten with six points, while the Kiwis slipped to the second spot with four points in their kitty.

Following the conclusion of the group stage, India will take on Australia in the first semi-final in Dubai, while New Zealand will square off against Group B toppers South Africa in Lahore for a spot in the final.

New Zealander Chris Gaffaney and England's Richard Illingworth will take charge of the first semi-final in Dubai between India and Australia on Tuesday, with Michael Gough serving as third umpire and Andy Pycroft on match referee duties.

Illingworth continues in Dubai, having overseen the final Group A clash between India and New Zealand, while Gaffaney had been due to umpire Australia's meeting with South Africa in Group B before the weather intervened.

For the second semi-final in Lahore on Wednesday, Sri Lanka's Kumar Dharmasena will work alongside Australia's Paul Reiffel as the on-field umpires for the highly anticipated clash between the Proteas and the Blackcaps.

Joel Wilson will operate as the third umpire, while Ranjan Madugalle is the match referee for this encounter. Dharmasena took charge of New Zealand's group stage win over Bangladesh, while Reiffel was in the middle during the high-stakes clash between India and Pakistan.

A look at match officials for semi-final 1: India vs Australia:

On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth

Third Umpire: Michael Gough

Fourth Umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

A look at match officials for semi-final 2: South Africa vs New Zealand

On-field Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel

Third Umpire: Joel Wilson

Fourth Umpire: Ahsan Raza

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

