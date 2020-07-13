e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Ganguly would take his sweet time to adjust cap, put on shoes’: Pathan describes Dada’s knack of turning up late for toss

‘Ganguly would take his sweet time to adjust cap, put on shoes’: Pathan describes Dada’s knack of turning up late for toss

Irfan Pathan narrated an incident when Sourav Ganguly took his time in the dressing room, even though it was time for the toss to take place.

cricket Updated: Jul 13, 2020 16:46 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sourav Ganguly and Irfan Pathan playing for India in 2004.
Sourav Ganguly and Irfan Pathan playing for India in 2004.(Getty Images)
         

Former India left-arm fast bowler Irfan Pathan has weighed in on Sourav Ganguly and his tendency of turning up late for tosses during his time as captain of the Indian cricket team. Pathan, who made his India debut under Ganguly during the 2003-04 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, narrated an incident when the former India captain would take his time in the dressing room, even though it was time for the toss to take place.

Also Read | ‘If you poked Ganguly, you were going to get it back’: Smith on former India captain

“On my first tour of Australia, when he made Steve Waugh wait, I remember it clearly,” Pathan said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports. “I would be in the dressing room and I remember whenever it was time for the toss, Dada used to look at the clock, and the manager would remind him that it’s time to go out for the toss.” 

Steve Waugh and Nasser Hussain had expressed their frustrations with Ganguly repeatedly making them wait for the coin toss. Pathan described the 2004 Sydney Test, which was Waugh’s last as an Australia cricketer and how even Sachin Tendulkar couldn’t convince Ganguly to turn up in time for the toss.

“During the Sydney Test, I remember it was Sachin paaji who said ‘Dada, you should go. It’s time for the toss’. But Dada would take his sweet time to put on his shoes, sweater; adjusting his cap,” Pathan said. “When a person is getting late, the pressure becomes visible on his face but Dada would never be in a hurry.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
After party meet, Gehlot and MLAs head to resort as Sachin Pilot holds firm
After party meet, Gehlot and MLAs head to resort as Sachin Pilot holds firm
‘Tax us substantially’: Over 80 global millionaires’ solution for tackling Covid-19
‘Tax us substantially’: Over 80 global millionaires’ solution for tackling Covid-19
‘No logic behind weekend baby pack of lockdown’: Priyanka slams UP govt
‘No logic behind weekend baby pack of lockdown’: Priyanka slams UP govt
Google announces $10 billion investment to digitise India, PM Modi lauds effort
Google announces $10 billion investment to digitise India, PM Modi lauds effort
‘Zero tolerance’: Army chief on ceasefire violations by Pak, terrorists infiltration
‘Zero tolerance’: Army chief on ceasefire violations by Pak, terrorists infiltration
Suspecting husband of having an affair, woman blocks his car on road
Suspecting husband of having an affair, woman blocks his car on road
Felt like Amitabh Bachchan: When Kaif returned home after Lord’s heroics
Felt like Amitabh Bachchan: When Kaif returned home after Lord’s heroics
Watch: Congress leader PL Punia says Sachin Pilot is in BJP, then clarifies
Watch: Congress leader PL Punia says Sachin Pilot is in BJP, then clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In