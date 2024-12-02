Abu Dhabi [UAE], : Deccan Gladiators humbled Morrisville Samp Army who have had an impeccable run in the round-robin stage in Qualifier 1 of the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament at Zayed Cricket Stadium. With this thumping win, two-time champions Gladiators sealed a spot in the final for the fourth consecutive time and fifth overall, as per Abu Dhabi T10. Deccan Gladiators seal final's spot for fourth time on the trot in Abu Dhabi T10 tournament

Riding on some spectacular batting from their captain and West Indies player Nicholas Pooran along with England's Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Gladiators posted a mammoth 147/2 in 10 overs. Pooran remained unbeaten at 72 off 33, a knock that included 5 maximums and 4 fours.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction Share Via Copy Link Rishabh Pant ₹ 27 Cr DC LSG Total Match

111

Total Runs

3284

Highest Score

128 runs Shreyas Iyer ₹ 26.75 Cr KKR PBKS Total Match

115

Total Runs

3127

Highest Score

96 runs Venkatesh Iyer ₹ 23.75 Cr KKR KKR Total Match

50

Total Runs

1326

Highest Score

104 runs

Wickets

3

Best Bowling

2/29 Arshdeep Singh ₹ 18 Cr PBKS PBKS Total Match

65

Total Runs

29

Highest Score

10 runs

Wickets

76

Best Bowling

5/32 Yuzvendra Chahal ₹ 18 Cr RR PBKS Total Match

260

Total Runs

37

Highest Score

8 runs

Wickets

205

Best Bowling

5/40 Jos Buttler ₹ 15.75 Cr RR GT Total Match

107

Total Runs

3582

Highest Score

124 runs KL Rahul ₹ 14 Cr LSG DC Total Match

132

Total Runs

4683

Highest Score

132 runs Trent Boult ₹ 12.50 Cr RR MI Total Match

104

Total Runs

83

Highest Score

17 runs

Wickets

121

Best Bowling

4/18 Jofra Archer ₹ 12.50 Cr MI RR Total Match

35

Total Runs

195

Highest Score

27 runs

Wickets

46

Best Bowling

3/15 Josh Hazlewood ₹ 12.50 Cr RCB RCB Total Match

12

Total Runs

-

Highest Score

-

Wickets

12

Best Bowling

3/24 Mohammed Siraj ₹ 12.25 Cr RCB GT Total Match

93

Total Runs

109

Highest Score

14 runs

Wickets

93

Best Bowling

4/21 Mitchell Starc ₹ 11.75 Cr KKR DC Total Match

41

Total Runs

105

Highest Score

29 runs

Wickets

51

Best Bowling

4/15 Phil Salt ₹ 11.50 Cr DC RCB Total Match

21

Total Runs

653

Highest Score

89 runs Ishan Kishan ₹ 11.25 Cr MI SRH Total Match

105

Total Runs

2644

Highest Score

99 runs

Wickets

-

Best Bowling

- Jitesh Sharma ₹ 11 Cr PBKS RCB Total Match

40

Total Runs

730

Highest Score

49 runs Check Full Coverage

Kohler-Cadmore on the other hand, notched up a half-century before he was eventually dismissed for 51 off 24.

Morrisville Samp Army then started off the chase in a positive manner as they collected 13 runs in the very first over but Gladiators' bowling unit quickly made a comeback as England pacer Richard Gleeson sent Charith Asalanka back in the hut for just 1 run in the second over. This was followed by a fall of wickets at regular intervals and Samp Army was pushed on the backfoot and eventually restricted to 102/5.

Jack Taylor top-scored with 25* off 14 while wicket-keeper batter Andries Gous scored 22 off 14 and South Africa's star batter Faf du Plessis struck 21 off 10.

For Gladiators, Usman Tariq, Gleeson and David Wiese were among the wickets. Tariq returned with bowling figures of 2/19 in 2 overs and played a major role in keeping a check on opponents' scoring rate. Gleeson and Wiese picked up one wicket each for the side.

Morrisville Samp Army are still not out of the competition as they will now take on winner of Eliminator 2 in Qualifier 2. Deccan Gladiators will lock horns with the winner of Qualifier 2 in the title clash on Monday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.