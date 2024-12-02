Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Deccan Gladiators seal final's spot for fourth time on the trot in Abu Dhabi T10 tournament

ANI |
Dec 02, 2024 09:25 AM IST

Deccan Gladiators humbled Morrisville Samp Army who have had an impeccable run in the round-robin stage in Qualifier 1 of 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament at Zayed Cricket Stadium. With this thumping win, two-time champions Gladiators sealed a spot the final for fourth consecutive time and fifth overall, as per Abu Dhabi T10.

Abu Dhabi [UAE], : Deccan Gladiators humbled Morrisville Samp Army who have had an impeccable run in the round-robin stage in Qualifier 1 of the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament at Zayed Cricket Stadium. With this thumping win, two-time champions Gladiators sealed a spot in the final for the fourth consecutive time and fifth overall, as per Abu Dhabi T10.

Deccan Gladiators seal final's spot for fourth time on the trot in Abu Dhabi T10 tournament
Deccan Gladiators seal final's spot for fourth time on the trot in Abu Dhabi T10 tournament

Riding on some spectacular batting from their captain and West Indies player Nicholas Pooran along with England's Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Gladiators posted a mammoth 147/2 in 10 overs. Pooran remained unbeaten at 72 off 33, a knock that included 5 maximums and 4 fours.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction
Share Via
Copy Link
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant
₹ 27 Cr
DC LSG
  • Total Match
  • 111
  • Total Runs
  • 3284
  • Highest Score
  • 128 runs
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer
₹ 26.75 Cr
KKR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 115
  • Total Runs
  • 3127
  • Highest Score
  • 96 runs
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer
₹ 23.75 Cr
KKR KKR
  • Total Match
  • 50
  • Total Runs
  • 1326
  • Highest Score
  • 104 runs
  • Wickets
  • 3
  • Best Bowling
  • 2/29
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh
₹ 18 Cr
PBKS PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 65
  • Total Runs
  • 29
  • Highest Score
  • 10 runs
  • Wickets
  • 76
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/32
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal
₹ 18 Cr
RR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 260
  • Total Runs
  • 37
  • Highest Score
  • 8 runs
  • Wickets
  • 205
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/40
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler
₹ 15.75 Cr
RR GT
  • Total Match
  • 107
  • Total Runs
  • 3582
  • Highest Score
  • 124 runs
KL Rahul
KL Rahul
₹ 14 Cr
LSG DC
  • Total Match
  • 132
  • Total Runs
  • 4683
  • Highest Score
  • 132 runs
Trent Boult
Trent Boult
₹ 12.50 Cr
RR MI
  • Total Match
  • 104
  • Total Runs
  • 83
  • Highest Score
  • 17 runs
  • Wickets
  • 121
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/18
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer
₹ 12.50 Cr
MI RR
  • Total Match
  • 35
  • Total Runs
  • 195
  • Highest Score
  • 27 runs
  • Wickets
  • 46
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/15
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood
₹ 12.50 Cr
RCB RCB
  • Total Match
  • 12
  • Total Runs
  • -
  • Highest Score
  • -
  • Wickets
  • 12
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/24
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj
₹ 12.25 Cr
RCB GT
  • Total Match
  • 93
  • Total Runs
  • 109
  • Highest Score
  • 14 runs
  • Wickets
  • 93
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/21
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc
₹ 11.75 Cr
KKR DC
  • Total Match
  • 41
  • Total Runs
  • 105
  • Highest Score
  • 29 runs
  • Wickets
  • 51
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/15
Phil Salt
Phil Salt
₹ 11.50 Cr
DC RCB
  • Total Match
  • 21
  • Total Runs
  • 653
  • Highest Score
  • 89 runs
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan
₹ 11.25 Cr
MI SRH
  • Total Match
  • 105
  • Total Runs
  • 2644
  • Highest Score
  • 99 runs
  • Wickets
  • -
  • Best Bowling
  • -
Jitesh Sharmar
Jitesh Sharma
₹ 11 Cr
PBKS RCB
  • Total Match
  • 40
  • Total Runs
  • 730
  • Highest Score
  • 49 runs
Check Full Coverage

Kohler-Cadmore on the other hand, notched up a half-century before he was eventually dismissed for 51 off 24.

Morrisville Samp Army then started off the chase in a positive manner as they collected 13 runs in the very first over but Gladiators' bowling unit quickly made a comeback as England pacer Richard Gleeson sent Charith Asalanka back in the hut for just 1 run in the second over. This was followed by a fall of wickets at regular intervals and Samp Army was pushed on the backfoot and eventually restricted to 102/5.

Jack Taylor top-scored with 25* off 14 while wicket-keeper batter Andries Gous scored 22 off 14 and South Africa's star batter Faf du Plessis struck 21 off 10.

For Gladiators, Usman Tariq, Gleeson and David Wiese were among the wickets. Tariq returned with bowling figures of 2/19 in 2 overs and played a major role in keeping a check on opponents' scoring rate. Gleeson and Wiese picked up one wicket each for the side.

Morrisville Samp Army are still not out of the competition as they will now take on winner of Eliminator 2 in Qualifier 2. Deccan Gladiators will lock horns with the winner of Qualifier 2 in the title clash on Monday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On