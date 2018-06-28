Delhi and District Cricket Association elections more organised on second day

After a chaotic first day, the second day of the elections to Delhi and District Cricket Association was more organised despite more complaints from contesting factions to election officer, Rakesh Mehta.

Over 1000 votes have been polled on the first two days with the second day seeing over 600 members exercising their ballot.

“We have doubled the number of I-Pads (used for electronic voting) and the staff,” said Rakesh Mehta, the election officer. The voting area was sanitised with candidates and volunteers kept away.

The kiosks of the factions were also removed.

However, complaints continued to pile up as contestants expressed unhappiness over rivals doing campaigning by wearing T-shirts promoting their factions.

ALSO READ | Delhi cricket body polls off to a rocky start

Interestingly, after volunteers of Team Rajat Sharma and CK Khanna-backed Team Trustworthy came out in promotional T-shirts on Wednesday, DDCA Members’ Front too came out in similar T-shirts leading to further complaints.

The Khanna-backed faction, Team Trustworthy, also complained in writing that the rival group Team Rajat Sharma have occupied a room close to the polling area.

On Wednesday DDCA Members’ Front had filed a complaint against Team Rajat Sharma for continuing to campaign on TV and radio on the day of polling. They also complained against presidential candidates of Team Rajat Sharma and Khanna’s Team Trustworthy for being in the polling area and influencing voters.