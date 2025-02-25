Dhoni-style run out in last ball for first-ever WPL Super Over, Sophie Ecclestone heroics as UP Warriorz win vs RCB

Two sixes in the last over, an MS Dhoni-style run out in the last ball, the first-ever super over in WPL history, drama, ecstasy, agony, joy, bewilderment, entailment - you name it and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium had everything. In the end, Sophie Ecclestone's individual brilliance proved to be the difference between the two sides as the UP Warriorz came back from the jaws of defeat not once but twice to beat RCB in a thrilling contest on Monday (February 24). UP Warriorz batter Sophie Ecclestone gets run out during a Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and UP Warriorz, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium(PTI)

RCB were sent in to bat first and posted a competitive 180/6, powered by Ellyse Perry’s magnificent unbeaten knock of 90 from 56 balls. Perry was well-supported by opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge, who made a valuable 57. The pair put on a solid 94-run partnership for the second wicket, anchoring RCB's innings after the early loss of captain Smriti Mandhana. Mandhana was dismissed cheaply in the fourth over by counterpart Deepti Sharma.

While Perry stood firm at one end, the rest of the RCB lineup faltered. Richa Ghosh (8), Kanika Ahuja (5), and Georgia Wareham (8) all failed to provide the much-needed support. However, Perry’s brilliance ensured RCB finished with a respectable total. Tahlia McGrath (1/30), Chinelle Henry (1/34), and Deepti Sharma (1/42) were the wicket-takers for UP Warriorz.

In reply, UP Warriorz’s chase got off to a promising start with Kiran Navgire (24 off 12 balls) and Dinesh Vrinda (14) sharing a 30-run stand. However, both openers were dismissed quickly, with Renuka Singh (2/36) striking twice. Navgire was bowled, and Vrinda was caught at mid-off.

The middle order failed to build momentum as Sneh Rana (3/27) took two crucial wickets in consecutive overs. She removed Tahlia McGrath and skipper Deepti Sharma (25 off 13) to leave UP Warriorz struggling at 93/5. Despite Shweta Sehrawat’s valiant 31 from 25 balls, which included four boundaries, RCB’s bowlers kept the pressure on, with Rana, Renuka Singh, and Kim Garth (2/40) keeping UP Warriorz in check.

The Sophie Ecclestone show

Needing 18 runs off the final over, Sophie Ecclestone (33 off 19 balls) showed remarkable composure. She smashed two consecutive sixes off Renuka, followed by a boundary, reducing the equation to just 2 runs from 2 balls. Ecclestone took a single off the penultimate delivery, leaving Kranti Goud to finish the chase. However, Richa Ghosh’s brilliant fielding behind the stumps saw Ecclestone run out, which had uncanny similarities to how MS Dhoni had run out Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman in the last ball of the match to seal a famous win for India at the same venue in the 2016 T20 World Cup. This time, Ghosh's brilliance couldn't ensure an RCB win but was enough to send the match into a Super Over for the first time in WPL history.

In the Super Over, Grace Harris and Chinelle Henry batted first for UP Warriorz against RCB’s Kim Garth, who had conceded 40 runs in her four-over spell. Garth, entrusted with the responsibility, managed to bowl an excellent over, conceding just eight runs. After giving away two runs on the first two balls, Garth dismissed Henry, caught behind by Ghosh, leaving UP Warriorz with a mere eight runs to defend.

RCB’s Mandhana and Ghosh came out to chase the target. Sophie Ecclestone was given the task of defending the eight-run target. The English spinner was in superb form and delivered a masterclass in bowling. She conceded just three runs off the first five deliveries, leaving RCB needing a six to win. Mandhana, the key player for RCB, was under immense pressure, but she failed to clear the boundary on the final ball, and RCB fell short by four runs.

This thrilling encounter marked a historic moment in WPL, with UP Warriorz emerging victorious in the inaugural Super Over. Outstanding performances from both sides were evident, but Ecclestone's all-around brilliance and composure under pressure ultimately secured the win for UP Warriorz.