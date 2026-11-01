Dhruv Jurel century offset by Matthew Boyle's excellent ton on Day 2

New Zealand A recovered from a disastrous start to reach 218 for three at stumps on day two of the second unofficial four-day Test against India A at Christchurch on Sunday, riding on an unbeaten century by Matthew Boyle and a half-century from Dean Foxcroft.

Dhruv Jurel made a fine century. (HT_PRINT)

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Boyle was batting on 107 off 148 balls, having struck 14 boundaries and a six, while Foxcroft remained unbeaten on 80 off 180 deliveries, with nine fours, as the duo stitched together an unbroken 205-run partnership for the fourth wicket to put the hosts back in the contest.

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New Zealand A were in deep trouble at 13 for three after losing three wickets in the first eight overs, with Mohammed Siraj and Mukesh Kumar doing the early damage.

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Siraj dismissed captain Rhys Mariu (4), who was caught behind by Dhruv Jurel, while Mukesh removed Curtis Heaphy (4) and Tim Robinson (3) in quick succession to leave the hosts reeling.

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{{^usCountry}} However, Boyle and Foxcroft displayed considerable patience and application to steady the innings, gradually taking the attack to the Indian bowlers and ensuring there were no further setbacks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Boyle and Foxcroft displayed considerable patience and application to steady the innings, gradually taking the attack to the Indian bowlers and ensuring there were no further setbacks. {{/usCountry}}

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Boyle brought up his century with an aggressive approach, while Foxcroft played a more measured knock as the pair helped New Zealand A close the day at 218 for three in 62 overs.

Mukesh was the most successful Indian bowler with figures of two for 44 from 16 overs, while Siraj returned one for 49 in his 16 overs. Washington Sundar (14-1-44-0) and Akash Deep (11-2-35-0) went wicket-less.

Jurel ton and Akash Deep fifty

Earlier, India A were bowled out for 346 in their first innings, adding 55 runs to their overnight total of 291 for seven.

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Captain Dhruv Jurel, who was unbeaten on 99 at the close of the opening day, completed a fine century before falling for 105. He faced 171 deliveries and struck 11 fours and three sixes.

Akash Deep also made a valuable contribution with the bat, scoring 68 off 116 balls, including 10 fours and two sixes, as the lower order helped India A cross the 300-run mark.

The duo had resumed the day with India A looking to build on their strong position, but Jurel was dismissed by Brett Randell at 297, ending an important eighth-wicket partnership.

Akash Deep continued to frustrate the New Zealand A attack before Kristian Clarke accounted for him, while Mukesh Kumar remained unbeaten on five. Fraser Sheat was the pick of the New Zealand A bowlers, claiming four wickets for 63 runs in 24 overs. Randell picked up two wickets for 66, while Jarrod McKay also took two wickets. At stumps, New Zealand A were still trailing India A by 128 runs with seven wickets remaining.

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