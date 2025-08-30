Digvesh Rathi hurls abuse after Nitish Rana brings out his version of notebook celebration; both nearly exchange blows

The Delhi Premier League 2025 Eliminator between West Delhi Lions and South Delhi Superstarz at the Arun Jaitley Stadium witnessed some flaring tempers and tension in the middle. Players from both camps were unable to control their emotions in a knockout match, and this was the main reason things reached an escalating point on two occasions. If the altercation between Sumit Mathur and Krish Yadav wasn't enough, even Nitish Rana and Digvesh Rathi got into the thick of the action and could not stop themselves from saying a few words to each other. DPL 2025: Nitish Rana and Digvesh Rathi clashed with one another (Delhi Premier League - X)

It all happened during Digvesh Rathi's over when the leg-spinner stopped in his bowling stride as Rana looked to go for a sweep. Rathi, who made a habit of doing this during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for Lucknow Super Giants, was seen smiling as he walked back to his mark.

However, Rana was not pleased one bit. On the next ball, it was the left-handed batter's turn to back away as Rathi was about to bowl. It was then that the West Delhi Lions' captain hurled some words back, saying, "Chal dalta reh chal. (Keep bowling)."

On the next ball, Rana went for a reverse sweep and was able to connect it for a six. The left-handed batter then mocked Rathi by doing the latter's trademark notebook celebration on his bat. This pissed off Rathi, and the spinner said some unsavoury words.

Rana was not pleased, and he charged towards Rathi, making his feelings known. The rest of the South Delhi Superstarz players quickly realised the enormity of the situation as they separated both Rana and Rathi.

Both Rana and Rathi are known for their temper issues, and the duo has often been involved in intense altercations on the field during the IPL. In the 2025 edition, Rathi was involved in a verbal duel with SunRisers Hyderabad's opening batter Abhishek Sharma.

Rana has the last laugh

In the end, Nitish Rana had the final laugh as he took his side over the line in the Eliminator against the South Delhi Superstarz. The batter played an unbeaten knock of 134 off 55 balls, helping West Delhi Lions chase the target of 202 with seven wickets in hand and 17 balls to spare.

The Eliminator between the two teams also saw Sumit Mathur and Krish Yadav almost coming to blows after the latter was dismissed in the 11th over. However, on this occasion, Rana played the peacemaker as he took Sumit away from the thick of the action.

Rathi had a horrible day at the office, conceding 39 runs in two overs. Nitish Rana's West Delhi Lions will now take on East Delhi Riders in Qualifier 2 on Saturday, August 30, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.