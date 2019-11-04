Dinesh Karthik pulls off stunning one-handed catch during Deodhar Trophy final - Watch

cricket

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 16:22 IST

Dinesh Karthik, who is currently playing for India C in the Deodhar Trophy, pulled off a brilliant catch to dismiss India B skipper Parthiv Patel during the final on Monday. An outswinging delivery from Ishan Porel connected with the outside edge of Patel’s bat and Karthik pulled off a full dive to take the catch with his right hand. It was a great effort from the veteran who has found it hard to find a place in the Indian cricket team in the recent past.

Earlier. Shubman Gill scripted history when he walked out to lead India C in the Deodhar Trophy summit clash as he became the youngest captain to lead a side in the tournament’s final.

The right-hander broke current India captain Virat Kohli’s 10-year-old record. The India run-machine had led North Zone in the Deodhar Trophy final when he was just 21 years and 142 days old in 2009-10 while Gill is only 20 years and 57 days old. Gill, however, was dismissed for just a run by Mohammad Siraj.

Batting first, India B put on 283/7, thanks on a fighting 86-run knock by Kedar Jadhav. For India C, Bengal pacer Ishan Porel scalped 5/43 in his 10 overs.

During the chase, Shahbaz Nadeem took four wickets while Mohammad Siraj took two as India C finished on 232/9. Priyam Garg was the top-scorer with 74 while Jalaj Saxena scored 37.